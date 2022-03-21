NEWS
Investment

Nanuk AM lists active ETMF

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 21 MAR 2022   12:36PM

Nanuk Asset Management has made its New World Fund available on the ASX.

The Nanuk New World Fund is also now available via direct application and IDPS platforms as an active exchange traded managed fund. Its ASX ticker code is NNUK.

Citi has been appointed responsible entity for the ETMF, while Solactive has been appointed by Equity Trustees as the iNAV provider for the quoted units.

The Nanuk New World Fund is a global equities fund that invests in listed companies exposed to the broad themes of environmental sustainability and resource efficiency. It aims to achieve long term capital appreciation and outperformance of traditional global equity indices while reducing volatility of returns and risk of capital loss through appropriate diversification and risk management strategies.

The fund invests in sub-sectors including clean energy, energy efficiency, agriculture, water, waste management, recycling, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable materials.

"All of these areas are undergoing significant changes as the world seeks to reconcile economic growth with longer term sustainability and provide us with a potentially rich and continued source of investment opportunities," Nanuk chief investment officer Tom King said.

"The significant escalation of environmental commitments around the world over the past two years will support ongoing growth in many of these areas - and not just in prominent technologies such as solar, wind, batteries and electric vehicles, but across the entire economy. The devastating events in Ukraine in recent weeks are likely to accelerate these changes as energy independence and security demand a more rapid transition away from fossil fuels."

The fund currently has no direct exposure to Russian or Eastern European equities and only minor exposures to companies with operations in, or revenue exposure to, Russia and Ukraine, Nanuk added.

In the six years to February 28, the fund has returned 15.4% per annum. Upon quotation, fees will drop for all units, Nanuk added, decreasing from 1.2% to 1.1.% per annum.

Editor's Choice

Douglass exits Magellan board

KARREN VERGARA
Magellan Financial Group's Hamish Douglass tendered his resignation as a director from the board effective March 19.

ASIC issues warning to finfluencers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator has issued information for social media influencers who discuss financial products and the licensees who use them, warning they face substantial penalties if their content contravenes financial services law.

La Trobe takeover confirmed

CHLOE WALKER
Following speculation, Brookfield Asset Management has announced an agreement to acquire La Trobe Financial for $1.5 billion.

Midwinter scores AIA mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Midwinter's financial advice software has been chosen to underpin AIA's recently established advice business.

