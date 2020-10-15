NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Nambawan Super board member resigns
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 15 OCT 2020   12:43PM

A member of Papua New Guinea's Nambawan Super board as stepped down to avoid potential conflicts of interest after accepting a new role at a bank.

Lesieli Taviri joined the super fund as a trustee director in 2014. She is the former chief executive of Origin Energy in PNG and the current chair of the country's Business Coalition for Women.

Reg Monagi, who was appointed chair in July, said Taviri resigned due to the conflict of interest that arose following her appointment to Kina Bank as executive general manager of banking.

Kina Bank provides both investment management and fund administration services to the super fund.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

"She has played a key role in the fund's transformation over the past six years, bringing strategic oversight and guidance to a broad range of initiatives that have been critical to the fund's modernisation and progression to a leading private organisation," Monagi said.

"Lesieli has been an energetic and committed board member, who progressed to the position of deputy chairperson and chair of the Transformation Committee that oversaw key strategy and innovation programs, and I believe she will bring great skills and experience to her new role."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

The board is currently looking to fill Taviri's position.

Nambawan Super has more than 200,000 members, with more than $3.2 billion in funds under management.

Read more: Nambawan SuperKina BankPapua New GuineaBusiness Coalition for WomenLesieli TaviriReg MonagiSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Amnesty unearths $588m unpaid super
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
Stapling equals accountability: Hume
Super funds squander member money: Bragg
Trustees cutting corners: Rowell
ClearView pushes ahead with SFT
AMP tops worst-performing super funds list
Aussies want to invest super in property: Research
Evans Dixon to rebrand
Active portfolios post stellar returns
Editor's Choice
Fresh fundies outperform
ALLY SELBY  |   12:45PM
A small cap fund backed by two fresh-faced investors with no prior funds management experience has managed to outperform the benchmark consistently since its inception in July 2018.
Stapling equals accountability: Hume
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
Senator Jane Hume said the newly-proposed stapling initiatives will force superannuation funds to take better accountability and create a new level of engagement with members.
Through good and bad: Advisers add value
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Despite COVID-19 volatility, financial advisers have managed to deliver value of 5.2% or more each year to clients, according to new research.
Level premiums to remain
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
Despite the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) intervention to try and salvage individual disability income insurance, level premiums will continue to exist.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something uyP2oGcB