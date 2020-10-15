Nambawan Super board member resigns

A member of Papua New Guinea's Nambawan Super board as stepped down to avoid potential conflicts of interest after accepting a new role at a bank.

Lesieli Taviri joined the super fund as a trustee director in 2014. She is the former chief executive of Origin Energy in PNG and the current chair of the country's Business Coalition for Women.

Reg Monagi, who was appointed chair in July, said Taviri resigned due to the conflict of interest that arose following her appointment to Kina Bank as executive general manager of banking.

Kina Bank provides both investment management and fund administration services to the super fund.

"She has played a key role in the fund's transformation over the past six years, bringing strategic oversight and guidance to a broad range of initiatives that have been critical to the fund's modernisation and progression to a leading private organisation," Monagi said.

"Lesieli has been an energetic and committed board member, who progressed to the position of deputy chairperson and chair of the Transformation Committee that oversaw key strategy and innovation programs, and I believe she will bring great skills and experience to her new role."

The board is currently looking to fill Taviri's position.

Nambawan Super has more than 200,000 members, with more than $3.2 billion in funds under management.