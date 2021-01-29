NEWS
Investment
NAB swallows up neobank
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 29 JAN 2021   12:22PM

Following the recent downfall of Xinja, Neobank 86 400 will now follow suit and transfer its customer accounts to the big four bank.

Founded by Cuscal, a Sydney-based IT service management company, and led by chief executive Robert Bell, 86 400 launched the mobile-led digital bank and was granted an ADI licence in July 2019.

Under the acquisition agreement, its 85,000 customers, $375 million in deposits, $270 million in approves residential mortgages and 2500 accredited brokers will all be under the NAB Group.

In April 2020, NAB announced plans to prioritise UBank, its Australian direct banking arm. NAB said the acquisition of 86 400 will accelerate the growth of UBank by combining its customer base, brand and colleagues with 86 400's experience and technology platform.

The news of the purchase follows the demise of Xinja which ceased operating as an authorised deposit taking institution in December 2020.

All remaining 4176 accounts with Xinja, with a total value of $65,809, were transferred to NAB for customers to collect.

It remains to be seen whether neobanks will become the game changers they were expected to; the big four still control around 75% of the financial services market.

It seems NAB had been planning its move on 86 400 for some time, acquiring an 18.3% stake last year. NAB said it did this "to support 86 400's growth".

Now, it has taken the leap for a full acquisition for $220 million, including all upfront transaction expenses.

The deal is still subject to regulatory approval, but assuming it is granted NAB said the transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

NAB said 86 400 and UBank will continue to operate as separate businesses.

Read more: NAB86 400NeobankXinjaCuscalRobert Bell
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
