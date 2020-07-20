NEWS
Executive Appointments
NAB Private Wealth bolsters executive team
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 20 JUL 2020   11:46AM

After losing Anthony Healy in March and Jason Murray earlier this month, NAB Private Wealth has announced new five appointments to its executive team in a new structure.

The appointments will report directly to JBWere chief executive and leader for NAB Private Justin Greiner as the two groups, as well as self-directed wealth, come together under his leadership.

The roles include chief operating officer, executive of transformation and strategy, executive of private south, executive of private north, while the executive of self-directed wealth Adrian Hanley will also now report to Greiner.

Megan Bond has been appointed as chief operating officer of private wealth. She will transition from her role as executive manager of business and private bank. Prior to this, she spent three years as chief performance officer of Victorian Managed Insurance Authority.

Bond has deep expertise and experience in strategy, finance and transformation from working in consultancy, financial services, medical and media industries.

Calvin Cordle has moved into the role of executive, private south from his position as regional customer executive, Melbourne Central, business and private banking. He has over 18 years' experience in banking where he has worked in acquisition and leveraged finance, private equity, property finance and corporate banking.

Prior to his current role, Cordle led the NAB corporate businesses in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia where he built long-standing relationships with Private Wealth clients.

In addition, Susie Grehl has joined as executive, transformation and strategy from her position as general manager of customer experience and engagement, business and private bank at NAB. She has over 15 years' experience in strategy, transformation, business growth and mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to joining NAB, Grehl was a senior principal at Boston Consulting Group in Australia and New York, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer at King & Wood Mallesons and worked in business growth and marketing strategy at Allens Linklaters and KPMG.

The new appointments will commence on August 1 and the team has started an external search for the role of executive of private north.

