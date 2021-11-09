NEWS
Investment

NAB posts bumper profit

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 NOV 2021   12:05PM

National Australia Bank recorded a 76.85% increase in cash earnings to $6.56 billion in its full-year results and outlined a new oil and gas policy.

The big four bank also report a statutory net profit of $6.36 billion, up from $2.50 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, revenue declined 2.2% and net interest margin also dropped 6bps to 1.71%. NAB Corporate and Institutional Banking recorded a 14.8% drop in cash earnings to $1.2 billion due to lower market income and higher credit impairment charges.

"Our results this year demonstrate we have navigated a challenging environment while delivering better experiences for customers and colleagues, resulting in safe growth across our business," NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said.

"Our bank has momentum, our strategy is clear and as lockdown restrictions ease, a pick-up in activity is expected. While some uncertainties exist in the outlook including the impact of tapering support, our balance sheet settings are strong, and we are well positioned for the expected economic rebound in Australia and New Zealand."

NAB shareholders will receive a final dividend of 67 cents per share taking the full-year dividend to $1.27 a share

The bank also capped its oil and gas exposure at $US2.4 billion and aims to reduce this from 2026 through to 2050.

NAB said it will only consider directly financing greenfield gas extraction projects in Australia where it plays a role in underpinning national energy security.

It will also not directly finance greenfield oil extraction projects or onboard new customers with a predominant focus on oil extraction.

NAB has also capped thermal coal mining exposures at 2019 levels and will reduce these exposures by 50% by 30 September 2026, with the aim of zero by 2030.

Market Forces has doubts about the new oil and gas policy, believing it has so many allowances and loopholes that it's unclear how it will materially impact the bank's lending for new fossil fuel developments.

"NAB's policy is a cynical attempt to wordsmith its way out of the climate crisis," Market Forces Australian campaigns coordinator Jack Bertolus said.

"The bank isn't serious about net zero by 2050 and should either take genuine action or publicly withdraw its commitment to the goal."

Read more: National Australia BankMarket ForcesRoss McEwan
