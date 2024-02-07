NAB names new chief executive

Andrew Irvine will become National Australia Bank's new group chief executive and managing director, succeeding Ross McEwan.

Irvine has served as NAB's group executive and private business since 2020 and boasts 27 years of experience in financial services.

Prior to joining NAB, Irvine was head of Canadian Business Banking at the Bank of Montreal. He has held a range of roles at BMO and previously worked for McKinsey & Company, Lycos Europe, and Credit Agricole.

Irvine will step into the top job on April 4, while the bank searches for his replacement. Meanwhile, McEwan will retire from executive roles.

NAB chair Philip Chronican stated that Irvine is well suited to take NAB into its next chapter of growth.

"Andrew possesses key strengths that support his appointment, including his passion for customer service, success leading Australia's largest business bank franchise, people leadership, risk management, and international experience," Chronican said.

"The customer is front and centre for Andrew. He has lifted our business and private banking performance and been a tireless advocate for the agriculture sector, small business and First Nations business."

At the same time, Chronican paid tribute to McEwan, who joined NAB in December 2019 with a mandate for change in the wake of the Royal Commission.

"Ross has been exactly the chief executive we needed," Chronican said.

"He reminded us of the value of getting the basics right, simplification and exceeding customer expectations."

Chronican said it's particularly pleasing that McEwan has been able to foster internal talent, enabling the board to find his replacement from within the bank.

"He has been a stabilising force for NAB and the industry and we wish him well for the future," he said.

McEwan said he was delighted to see Irvine selected as his successor after a lengthy assessment process.

"Andrew is a highly capable, internationally experienced banker who brings the right lens to us wanting to be Australia's best relationship-driven bank," McEwan said.

"I have enjoyed the past four-plus years as chief executive and the way in which NAB has improved its performance, standing, trust and reputation... I am confident to be leaving the bank's customers in good hands with Andrew and the team."

Irvine said he is both humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead NAB.

"I have learned a great deal from Ross during his time as chief executive," Irvine said.

Irvine expressed his awareness of the responsibility to take what has been established and further expand NAB's impact.

He said: "NAB is on the right trajectory to being a better bank and I will work with my colleagues to continue exceeding our strategic ambitions."