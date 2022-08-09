NAB falls after cost growth revision

National Australia Bank (NAB) shares have fallen this morning after revising cost growth guidance again.

In the first half hour of trading, NAB shares dropped 4.2%. At time of publishing, they were down 3.61%.

The bank said its expenses increased 1% because of an additional full-time equivalent, and higher personnel and leave costs. Though, the latter costs were partially offset by productivity.

FY22 cost growth is now expected to be approximately 3-4% which includes a top-up payroll and customer related remediation provisions of $60-100 million for existing matters.

Nevertheless, NAB posted unaudited cash earnings of $1.8 billion in its 3Q22 trading update.

It also reported a 6% increase in cash earnings growth from the corresponding Q3 period a year prior.

NAB chief executive Ross McEwan called the quarterly results "pleasing."

McEwan cited that cash earnings in 3Q22 rose 3% compared with the 1H22 quarterly average, and lending and deposit momentum continued (up 2% and 4% respectively, excluding the Citi acquisition).

"Our business is in good shape for this evolving environment. Balance sheet settings remain strong, and we are well advanced on our FY22 term wholesale funding task with $34 billion raised by end June," he said.

"Investments to deliver simpler, more digital experiences for customers and colleagues are supporting balanced growth and productivity benefits which are expected to exceed $400 million in FY22.

"We have a clear strategy and executing this with discipline is our key priority. We will continue to focus on getting the basics right, managing our bank safely and improving customer and colleague outcomes to deliver sustainable growth and improved shareholder returns."

NAB's trading update also commented that credit impairment charges of $11 million reflected continued benign asset quality, including low specific charges.

"There has been no impact on credit impairment charges from changes to assumptions used in the economic adjustment or forward-looking adjustments during the quarter," NAB said.

Moreover, compared to March 2022, the ratio of collective provisions to credit risk weighted assets decreased one basis point.