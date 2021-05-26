NEWS
General

NAB denies underpaying full-time workers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 MAY 2021   12:19PM

National Australia Bank is denying it underpaid full-time employees as part of its ongoing investigation into a payroll bungle, which to date has repaid $55 million.

The Financial Sector Union has raised concerns that current and former full-time NAB employees have been underpaid, claiming that they worked more than the agreed 40-hour work week.

NAB said that its review impacts some current and former colleagues that worked part-time only.

"The issue raised by the FSU does not impact full time colleagues," NAB said in a statement, addressing media reports that the FSU is taking legal action against the bank in the Federal Court.

"NAB has identified 3200 current and former colleagues impacted by the part time issue. We have paid all current colleagues and are now in the process of contacting former colleagues."

The bank launched the review in December 2019, covering Australian and overseas employees, in consultation with PwC and King & Wood Mallesons.

The FSU estimates that 58,000 workers are entitled to unpaid wages. It has been putting the pressure on NAB to remediate affected workers as quickly as possible, urging union members audit their pay to make sure they are being paid correctly.

NAB calculates the remediation bill to be $108 million (before tax); $14 million was allocated to MLC Wealth employees, which is in the process of being acquired by IOOF.

"The issues identified in the Payroll Review are not acceptable and we apologise to all current and former colleagues impacted. We are moving as quickly as possible to fix these issues and we want to make sure we get this right," NAB said.

Read more: NABFSUNational Australia BankFinancial Sector UnionIOOFMLC Wealth
