NAB announces Private Wealth, nabtrade hires

Well-known Commonwealth Bank (CBA) market commentator Tom Piotrowski has jumped ship to join NAB Private Wealth and nabtrade.

In his new role as nabtrade head of market insights, Piotrowski will spearhead NAB Private Wealth and nabtrade's financial commentary, tasked with delivering daily insights to help inform "high value" clients, and all customers.

Piotrowski has been a market commentator at CBA for more than 24 years.

NAB Private Wealth executive Michael Saadie said: "Tom isn't just a market expert. He brings a mix of credibility, charisma, and connection with customers and investors. We're thrilled to have him joining the team as we invest in delivering leading, timely and actionable insights to customers supported by leading service and capability."

Piotrowski said he is excited to be joining NAB to deliver insights to support customers' financial needs.

"I've always believed finance doesn't have to be boring, so I aim to make sense of the markets in a way that's accessible for the seasoned investor, the first-time stock buyer and everyone in between trying to do better financially for their families and futures," he said.

Also joining NAB Private Wealth is Nik Kritikos as head of nabtrade Platinum.

Kritikos has been executive manager - international markets, high-value clients, media and economics at CommSec since January 2021.

Kritikos has 30 years' experience working in banking in Australia and globally and will lead a team of relationship managers providing equity market solutions to nabtrade's top clients.

"We are delighted to welcome an experienced executive like Nik to lead our nabtrade offering to our high-net-worth clients. Nik has a deep understanding of client needs and market dynamics and will be instrumental in supporting our high-net worth and Private Banking clients with their trading requirements," Saadie said.

"Nik will also leverage Tom's daily insights and expertise to deliver a differential experience for our clients. Together their appointments reflect our ongoing investment in nabtrade and our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive private wealth offer in the Australian market."

Both Piotrowski and Kritikos will start their new roles with NAB in early January 2026.