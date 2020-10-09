MySuper reforms could have downsides

The government's proposed reform to MySuper products, which will involve naming and shaming underperforming MySuper products, could actually end up hurting fund performance, according to some critics.

Advance Human Solutions managing director Alexandra White said that as super funds are rated against one another on MySuper performance, they will be forced to identify when investment teams are the reason behind that underperformance.

This will be an incentive for funds to identify underperforming external investment managers or in-house investment team members and fire them.

However, this incentive could actually put super funds at odds with ratings agencies which score "team stability" very highly.

In May this year, Lonsec downgraded AustralianSuper from recommended to investment grade due to high staff turnover.

"There is definitely a challenge for fund managers when it comes to the 'perception management' of investment team performance. The exacting nature of investment ratings often handcuffs the manager to sustain a rating lest they lose investors and inflows," White said.

"I have worked with countless boutique fund managers in Australia seeking to sharpen their investment performance by augmenting the skill-set of their team, refocussing individual team members to sharper delivery and reshaping team line-ups, it's a very sensitive process and the optics to the market are always of concern.

"It is ironic that acting in the investors interest puts super funds at odds with the ratings agency."

Recent research from the Swiss Finance Institute also demonstrates that how funds choose external investment managers to allocate mandates to and how they choose to switch mandates is not necessarily a straightforward matter.

The research by Deniz Yavuz, Sunil Wahal and Amit Goyal looked at international pension funds with a total of $1.6 trillion in assets to be delegated to managers between 2002 and 2017.

They found two factors played a big role in how pension funds choose managers: pre-hiring investment returns/performance and pre-existing personal connections between the people working at the fund and the investment manager.

Post-hiring returns for managers that won mandates from these pension funds were found to be significantly lower than those of firms that did not win mandates. And, sometimes firms hired on the basis of relationships were found to have even worse post-hiring returns.

"While relationships are conducive to asset gathering by investment managers, they do not appear to generate commensurate benefits for plan sponsors via higher gross returns or lower fees," the research found.

Hiring on the basis of performance is problematic too though.

The research found past performance had an important influence on the probability of a manager being hired. Moving from the 25th percentile of performance to the 75th percentile in the same investment style increases the probability of being hired by about 30%.