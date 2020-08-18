MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed

In a survey of 40 MySuper strategies and products, an $80 billion super fund has outperformed its peers to return 7% per annum in the three years to June.

According to Rainmaker's June 2020 RiskMetrics report, UniSuper achieved the highest three-year return (but with the third highest volatility of 9.1% per annum) while REI Super was the lowest returning product (3.6% per annum returns, and median volatility of 7.5% per annum).

The median MySuper single strategy product returned 5.5% per annum, with a median volatility of 7.6%.

While UniSuper had the best returning product over the period, WA Super achieved the highest risk-adjusted return and also had the lowest volatility of any MySuper offering.

WA Super returned 5.6% per annum, and was ranked first for the Sharpe ratio (returns per unit of risk), third for the Sortino ratio (returns per unit of downside risk) and first for the Omega ratio (the ratio of gains compared to losses).

Energy Super was the worst performing product on a risk-adjusted basis, returning 3.8% over the period with a Sharpe ratio of 0.3, Sortino Ratio of 0.2, and a Omega ratio of 1.5.

Meantime, Australian Ethical was the second highest performing product but had median volatility. With a 70% weighting to growth assets, Australian Ethical's MySuper offering returned 6.8% per annum over the three-year period, while it ranked 20th of the 40 products in terms of volatility.

It had the second highest gains to losses ratio, with a sum of 18% negative monthly returns and 48% positive monthly returns over the three years to June. This compares with UniSuper's MySuper offering, which recorded 21% total monthly losses and 55% total monthly gains.

Rainmaker's head of investment research John Dyall said a focus on risk was increasingly important in the current environment.

"The RiskMetrics approach focuses on the distribution of monthly returns over time, not just the headline return," he said.

"It's the shape of the distribution of those returns that is the best indicator of the risks taken to achieve those returns.

"The volatility already shown in 2020 shows the importance of understanding how super funds manage the risks inherent in investing."

Rainmaker found there to be a near-zero correlation between returns and volatility over the three year period, with the correlation between returns and skewness coming in at 0.3.

Although skewness and kurtosis are not "household concepts", Dyall argues it is important to use these metrics to help identify how funds manage investment risk.

"The most recent three years shows that funds with outliers of these parameters were more likely to underperform their peers, while those with a more 'normal' distribution of returns were more likely to have outperformed their peers," he said.

Hostplus had the lowest minimum monthly return out of the 40 MySuper offerings (-12.6%), followed by AMG Super (-12%) and Energy Super (-10.7%).

Several super funds experienced 12 individual months of negative returns during the period, including AMG Super, FES Super, LGS, LUCRF Super, REI Super, Russell iQ and UniSuper.

Funds with the lowest individual months of negative returns included CareSuper, HESTA, and Statewide Super with eight months of negative returns. Rest, Hostplus, CommBank Group, Club Plus Super, Intrust Super, Sunsuper for Life and Media Super all had nine months of negative returns.