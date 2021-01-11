NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
MySuper performance recovers, hits record high
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 11 JAN 2021   12:38PM

Default superannuation funds have fully recovered from COVID-induced losses, yet underperformance within the asset classes remains rife, according to new Rainmaker data.

Rainmaker's November 2020 MySuper index has reached a record high, bouncing back 15% since March 2020. November saw the local and international share markets rally. The ASX200 returned 10.2% while global stock markets gained 7.5%. Consequently, the MySuper Index registered 2.4% on a year-to-date basis.

In the year to November, Australian Ethical Super's default fund (6.1%p.a.) was the best performer.

Vision Super (4.8%p.a.), BUSSQ (4.6%p.a.), UniSuper (4.4%p.a.) and Cbus (4.2%p.a.) made the top five list of the best performers.

Drilling down to the performance of the different investment options, only two asset classes outperformed: international equities and cash.

On a median basis, Australian equities investment options underperformed the ASX index by 0.8% in the 12 months to November. Fixed interest options underperformed while property options also failed to deliver above the benchmark.

"Despite this systemic underperformance, some super funds deliver stellar returns. Vision Super has Australia's top-performing investment option. It delivered 69%," the report read.

Vision Super's Innovation and Disruption option topped the international equities category, followed by UniSuper's Global Environmental Opportunities (40.6%p.a.), AustralianSuper's International Shares (14.6%p.a.), Equip MyFuture's Overseas Shares (14%p.a.) and Hostplus' International Shares (13%p.a.).

UniSuper's Global Environmental Opportunities topped the ESG equities options category, followed by Mercer's Socially Responsible Global Shares Unhedged (7.7%p.a.).

The performance edge ESG investments are delivering is showing no signs of abating, Rainmaker said.

"The Rainmaker ESG Diversified Index returned 3.3% over the 12-month period, outperforming the MySuper index by 120 basis points."

Read more: MySuperSuperannuationUniSuperVision SuperAustralian Ethical SuperAustralianSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New heatmap shames trustees
Super funds boost stake in US toll roads
Industry fund called out over board diversity initiatives
Key AMP executive resigns
Superhero to launch super fund
QLD super funds advance merger
Super fund targets homegrown opportunities
APRA Connect to go live in 2021
What you read in 2020
Regulators alert trustees of new obligations
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fdqqOXJP