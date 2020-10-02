NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
MySuper funds redeem performance
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   12:40PM

MySuper funds continue to recoup coronavirus-induced losses, as the latest Rainmaker research finds default products have on average gained three out of every four dollars lost in February and March.

The 2021 financial year kicked off in positive territory, recording two consecutive months of gains to August, Rainmaker's latest super performance tables show.

MySuper products offered by not-for-profit superannuation funds outperformed their retail counterparts in the year to August by 0.6 percentage points.

In the month of August however, default retail funds edged out NFP funds according to Rainmaker's index:  2.1% versus 1.7%.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

The research house named Vision Super as the top-performing MySuper product based on a single strategy. Its Super Saver balanced growth option returned 4.1% in the 12 months to August. BUSSQ (3.8%) and FES Super (3.6%) recorded solid results.

In terms of the top-performing investment option, UniSuper offered the best returns at 34% thanks to its Global Environmental Opportunities strategy, beating out several options in the ESG equities category. Trailing behind were: Nationwide Super's Employer - Responsible Global Shares (7.3%) and Mercer's Super Trust Corporate Super Division - Mercer Socially Responsible Global Shares (Unhedged (5.2%).

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

In the personal or balanced category, the top-three performers were: MLC MasterKey Super Fundamentals - BlackRock Global Allocation Fund (10.8%), WA Personal Super - Sustainable Future (7.5%) and UniSuper Personal Accounts - Sustainable Balanced (6.6%).

Rainmaker noted that international equities (7.3%), international bonds (2.5%), Australian bonds (0.4%), and cash (0.5%), drove its MySuper index to positive territory.

Its direct property index showed listed property (-17.7%) and unlisted property (-3.5%) struggled during the period.

Read more: MySuperRainmakerMercerGlobal Shares UnhedgedUniSuper Personal AccountsBlackRock Global Allocation Fund ESGFES SuperGlobal Environmental OpportunitiesMLC MasterKey Super FundamentalsNationwide SuperSuper SaverSuper Trust Corporate Super DivisionVision SuperWA Personal Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Perpetual successor fund transfer to go ahead
MySuper products show resilience
NZ Super Fund posts positive result
Super fund overhauls performance on red rating
Aussie small caps outperform
Milestone Group appoints APAC lead
Industry fund doubles down on fee cuts
Industry fund reveals new mandates
Fees fall after super mergers: Research
ETFs undermine product comparison: Research
Editor's Choice
VFMC chief joins ING board
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The Victorian-government-owned fund manager's chief has joined the board of ING.
Ratings deteriorate at AMP
ALLY SELBY  |   12:36PM
AMP has suffered a further blow this week, after Moody's downgraded its ratings of the embattled wealth management giant.
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
VIC Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rmU9wEJx