MySuper funds redeem performance

MySuper funds continue to recoup coronavirus-induced losses, as the latest Rainmaker research finds default products have on average gained three out of every four dollars lost in February and March.

The 2021 financial year kicked off in positive territory, recording two consecutive months of gains to August, Rainmaker's latest super performance tables show.

MySuper products offered by not-for-profit superannuation funds outperformed their retail counterparts in the year to August by 0.6 percentage points.

In the month of August however, default retail funds edged out NFP funds according to Rainmaker's index: 2.1% versus 1.7%.

The research house named Vision Super as the top-performing MySuper product based on a single strategy. Its Super Saver balanced growth option returned 4.1% in the 12 months to August. BUSSQ (3.8%) and FES Super (3.6%) recorded solid results.

In terms of the top-performing investment option, UniSuper offered the best returns at 34% thanks to its Global Environmental Opportunities strategy, beating out several options in the ESG equities category. Trailing behind were: Nationwide Super's Employer - Responsible Global Shares (7.3%) and Mercer's Super Trust Corporate Super Division - Mercer Socially Responsible Global Shares (Unhedged (5.2%).

In the personal or balanced category, the top-three performers were: MLC MasterKey Super Fundamentals - BlackRock Global Allocation Fund (10.8%), WA Personal Super - Sustainable Future (7.5%) and UniSuper Personal Accounts - Sustainable Balanced (6.6%).

Rainmaker noted that international equities (7.3%), international bonds (2.5%), Australian bonds (0.4%), and cash (0.5%), drove its MySuper index to positive territory.

Its direct property index showed listed property (-17.7%) and unlisted property (-3.5%) struggled during the period.