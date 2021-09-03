MySuper continues stellar performance

MySuper products continue to deliver returns averaging 20% at the end of July, Rainmaker analysis shows.

Rainmaker's MySuper Index returned 19.2% in the year to July 2021, surpassing June's rolling one-year return by 40 basis points.

This makes July the fifth month in a row for rolling annual returns edging close to 20%.

Over the period, global and Australian equities were the best-performing asset classes, returning 28% and 27.4% respectively based on sector medians. Property returned a median 21.6% making it the third-best asset class.

Australia's top performing MySuper strategy were Hostplus (21.8% p.a.), GESB (21% p.a.), REI Super (20.9% p.a.), AvSuper (20.1% p.a.) and AustralianSuper (19.8% p.a.).

Over a three-year period, MySuper returned 8% p.a. while over 10 years it returned 8.6% pa.

Rainmaker's Lifecycle Index continues to outperform the Single Strategy MySuper Index across four of seven age cohorts on the back of strong equity markets.

CBA's Essential Super is best-performing lifecycle MySuper product across the most age cohorts, followed by Mine Super, CFS FirstChoice Employer and Telstra Super.

Rainmaker's Retail MySuper Index has again outperformed the Not-for-Profit MySuper Index by 3.3 percentage points over the 12-month period. This is the longest sequence of retail out-performance on record.