NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Munro Partners launches climate fund

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 NOV 2021   12:07PM

The investment manager alongside GSFM launched a new fund that provides exposure to companies benefiting from the move to decarbonisation.

The Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund is available to Australian retail investors and is a portfolio of companies within clean energy, clean transport, energy efficiency and the circular economy.

"The Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund allows Australian investors to focus on one of the most important economic and societal trends today and to invest in support of the drive to a zero-carbon economy," Munro Partners chief investment officer Nick Griffin said.

"We see climate as the biggest opportunity since the internet and we believe we are just at the beginning of the next big s-curve - a sustainable decades-long growth trend. We aim to find those companies that are best positioned to win during this great global transition of decarbonisation."

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

The fund launched to Canadian investors in July through CI Global Asset Management and is managed by Griffin and partner and portfolio manager James Tsinidis.

GSFM acts as the responsible entity and distributor of the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund along with Munro's other funds.

"The team at Munro Partners has a 15-year solid track record of picking innovative investments and fast-growing companies throughout the world," GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said.

"They are skilled at identifying industries at the beginning of their s-curve and have outperformed over multiple market cycles. I'm confident that they will deliver on green decarbonising investments, and they have a track record in this space."

Read more: Munro Climate Change Leaders FundMunro PartnersNick GriffinDamien McIntyreJames Tsinidis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GSFM bolsters team
Redpoint launches equity income fund
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
Melbourne boutique deepens Canadian ties
Investment strategies need to change: GSFM
Death of dividends greatly exaggerated: Epoch
GSFM scoops up MLC's stake in Redpoint
Nikko insto sales lead joins $53bn manager
GSFM announces strategic partnership
Instos chasing EM debt for value

Editor's Choice

HSBC AM names regional chief

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
A former Fidelity International executive will lead HSBC Asset Management's Asia Pacific business as chief executive.

CFA Institute launches new ESG standard

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
CFA Institute launched the Global ESG Disclosure Standards for Investment Products, a new standard designed to facilitate more accurate evaluation of ESG investment products.

Equip, corporate fund merger complete

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
Equip has finalised its latest successor fund transfer, adding $765 million to its funds under management.

Fiducian acquires $1.1bn advice business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Fiducian was the successful bidder for the $1.1 billion financial advice subsidiary of a national bank.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.