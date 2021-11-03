Munro Partners launches climate fund

The investment manager alongside GSFM launched a new fund that provides exposure to companies benefiting from the move to decarbonisation.

The Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund is available to Australian retail investors and is a portfolio of companies within clean energy, clean transport, energy efficiency and the circular economy.

"The Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund allows Australian investors to focus on one of the most important economic and societal trends today and to invest in support of the drive to a zero-carbon economy," Munro Partners chief investment officer Nick Griffin said.

"We see climate as the biggest opportunity since the internet and we believe we are just at the beginning of the next big s-curve - a sustainable decades-long growth trend. We aim to find those companies that are best positioned to win during this great global transition of decarbonisation."

The fund launched to Canadian investors in July through CI Global Asset Management and is managed by Griffin and partner and portfolio manager James Tsinidis.

GSFM acts as the responsible entity and distributor of the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund along with Munro's other funds.

"The team at Munro Partners has a 15-year solid track record of picking innovative investments and fast-growing companies throughout the world," GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said.

"They are skilled at identifying industries at the beginning of their s-curve and have outperformed over multiple market cycles. I'm confident that they will deliver on green decarbonising investments, and they have a track record in this space."