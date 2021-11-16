NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Multi-boutique appoints head of private wealth

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   12:04PM

Warakirri Asset Management hired from UBS for the newly created role of head of private wealth.

Ben Williams was head of wholesale client coverage at the Swiss bank for over four years. He was previously national manager, retail at Lazard Asset Management and was a director at BlackRock for 10 years.

In his new role, Williams will report to Warakirri head of distribution Stuart Devlin and will focus on growing the firm's private wealth channel across New South Wales and Queensland.

"We're delighted to have someone of Ben's calibre and seniority join our team as we continue to build Warakirri's relationships with family offices, financial advice practices and high-net-worth clients," Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"Ben's strong network, coupled with his significant experience across key facets of the advice market, the platform space and product solutions, will help build on our relationships with our key client groups and for our funds management and agriculture capabilities."

Williams joins following Tim Lang's promotion to research relationships manager. Warakirri currently recruiting for a further distribution individual in Melbourne.

"Ben joins at an exciting time for Warakirri. Our new Global Emerging Markets strategy managed by our investment partner Northcape Capital, has already received a recommended rating from two of the major Australian research houses and secured several key platform and managed account positions," Devlin said.

"And our Australian small caps fund managed by Flinders Investment Partners is also going from strength to strength, with an excellent long-term performance track record, more than tripling in size since Warakirri acquired its equity stake in the firm in the middle of last year."

Read more: Warakirri Asset ManagementBen WilliamsStuart DevlinJim McKayTim Lang
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Multi-boutique creates new relationships role
UBS AM wholesale client coverage lead departs
Multi-boutique launches farmland fund
Boutique extends GBST partnership
Warakirri launches retail funds
Prodigy boutique finds new strategic partner
Boutique to open Sydney office
Warakirri appoints exclusive manager for equities
Warakirri taps former Franklin Templeton executive
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds

Editor's Choice

ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC filed a contempt application in the Federal Court against James Mawhinney, the founder of Mayfair 101.

Demand for niche advice firms increases

KARREN VERGARA
Radar Results is seeing an uptick in demand for niche areas of financial advice, which includes risk insurance businesses.

Multi-boutique appoints head of private wealth

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Warakirri Asset Management hired from UBS for the newly created role of head of private wealth.

Super funds up offshore investments: Survey

KARREN VERGARA
Based on their currency hedging strategies, superannuation funds increasingly look offshore not only to invest in equities but also to gain more exposure to unlisted assets.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.