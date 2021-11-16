Multi-boutique appoints head of private wealth

Warakirri Asset Management hired from UBS for the newly created role of head of private wealth.

Ben Williams was head of wholesale client coverage at the Swiss bank for over four years. He was previously national manager, retail at Lazard Asset Management and was a director at BlackRock for 10 years.

In his new role, Williams will report to Warakirri head of distribution Stuart Devlin and will focus on growing the firm's private wealth channel across New South Wales and Queensland.

"We're delighted to have someone of Ben's calibre and seniority join our team as we continue to build Warakirri's relationships with family offices, financial advice practices and high-net-worth clients," Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said.

"Ben's strong network, coupled with his significant experience across key facets of the advice market, the platform space and product solutions, will help build on our relationships with our key client groups and for our funds management and agriculture capabilities."

Williams joins following Tim Lang's promotion to research relationships manager. Warakirri currently recruiting for a further distribution individual in Melbourne.

"Ben joins at an exciting time for Warakirri. Our new Global Emerging Markets strategy managed by our investment partner Northcape Capital, has already received a recommended rating from two of the major Australian research houses and secured several key platform and managed account positions," Devlin said.

"And our Australian small caps fund managed by Flinders Investment Partners is also going from strength to strength, with an excellent long-term performance track record, more than tripling in size since Warakirri acquired its equity stake in the firm in the middle of last year."