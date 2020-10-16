Multi-boutique adds investment firms

A multi-boutique that launched earlier this year has added two new fund managers to its stable.

Mantis Funds is now providing distribution and operations support to Gyrostat Capital Management and Terra Capital.

Mantis was launched in June this year by former Morphic Asset Management head of research Timothy Cheung, with Dalton Street Capital and Firth Investments the first boutiques to join.

Mantis as head of distribution Damien Hatfield said it's a privilege to represent boutiques with the pedigree of Gyrostat and Terra Capital.

"Gyrostat has a track record of having no drawdowns exceeding its pre-defined 3% quarterly risk parameter for 40 consecutive quarters, and a track record of returns increasing with market volatility," he said.

Gyrostat is an independently owned asset manager which focuses on risked managed investing. Gyrostat manages the Absolute Return Income Equity Fund and also runs specialty risk managed investment mandates.

On Terra Capital, Hatfield commented: "Founded in 2010 by Jeremy Bond, Terra Capital is one of the few small-cap resources specialist to withstand the test of time, delivering lengthy outperformance across numerous market cycles. Terra Capital's deep fundamental expertise in the resources sector is industry leading."

Terra Capital runs the Natural Resource Fund and Emerging Companies Fund which were launched in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

Cheung said he is pleased to see high quality differentiated fund managers like Terra Capital and Gyrostat join the Mantis Funds platform.

"At Mantis, we have a singular mission to connect investors to alpha using technology. We strongly believe that boutique funds outperform over time," he said.

"However, the same factors that keep boutiques lean, nimble and aligned can also make reaching distribution scale a challenge. Mantis was built to bridge that gap and has been investing heavily in people and systems to create a world class neofund platform."