Investment
Multi-boutique adds investment firms
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 16 OCT 2020   12:28PM

A multi-boutique that launched earlier this year has added two new fund managers to its stable.

Mantis Funds is now providing distribution and operations support to Gyrostat Capital Management and Terra Capital.

Mantis was launched in June this year by former Morphic Asset Management head of research Timothy Cheung, with Dalton Street Capital and Firth Investments the first boutiques to join.

Mantis as head of distribution Damien Hatfield said it's a privilege to represent boutiques with the pedigree of Gyrostat and Terra Capital.

"Gyrostat has a track record of having no drawdowns exceeding its pre-defined 3% quarterly risk parameter for 40 consecutive quarters, and a track record of returns increasing with market volatility," he said.

Gyrostat is an independently owned asset manager which focuses on risked managed investing. Gyrostat manages the Absolute Return Income Equity Fund and also runs specialty risk managed investment mandates.

On Terra Capital, Hatfield commented: "Founded in 2010 by Jeremy Bond, Terra Capital is one of the few small-cap resources specialist to withstand the test of time, delivering lengthy outperformance across numerous market cycles. Terra Capital's deep fundamental expertise in the resources sector is industry leading."

Terra Capital runs the Natural Resource Fund and Emerging Companies Fund which were launched in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

Cheung said he is pleased to see high quality differentiated fund managers like Terra Capital and Gyrostat join the Mantis Funds platform.

"At Mantis, we have a singular mission to connect investors to alpha using technology. We strongly believe that boutique funds outperform over time," he said.

"However, the same factors that keep boutiques lean, nimble and aligned can also make reaching distribution scale a challenge. Mantis was built to bridge that gap and has been investing heavily in people and systems to create a world class neofund platform."

Editor's Choice
Multi-boutique adds investment firms
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
A multi-boutique that launched earlier this year has added two new fund managers to its stable.
Retail super fund scores best customer service nod
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
A retail superannuation fund has taken the top spot in a comprehensive member satisfaction and experience survey, bumping off AustralianSuper from the top.
APRA advises funds to review ownership structures
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
The prudential regulator has issued a letter to superannuation licensees reinforcing their obligations under the controlling stake requirements.
Chief economist update: Lowe taking interest rates lower
BENJAMIN ONG  |   10:27AM
The ABS's latest numbers may be better than market expectations but they still don't diminish the fact that Australia's labour market remains weak, leading RBA governor Philip Lowe to plan another cut.
