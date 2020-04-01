NEWS
Investment
Multi-asset results mixed in COVID-19 sell-off
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2020   4:16PM

Although all men may be created equal, multi-asset strategies are most certainly not, with returns from balanced, growth, moderate and flexible strategies producing wildly different outcomes during the COVID-19 sell-off.

In its latest report, Morningstar analysed the returns of different multi-asset strategies from February 21 until March 25, to discover the winners and losers of the market downturn.

Balanced fund returns for Morningstar-rated funds during the sell-off ranged from -10.28% to -17.45%.

The best performing balanced fund during the recent sell-off was Perpetual Wholesale Diversified Growth, Morningstar said.

"Perpetual had the lowest equity exposure of the cohort with 39.07% aiding the fund against the broad-based equity sell-off," it said.

"Moreover, internal allocations to Perpetual's Diversified Real Return Fund further buffered against the downside due to tail risk protection through the purchase of AUD/USD put options."

Meanwhile, the worst performing balanced fund strategy was FirstChoice WS Moderate.

"Interestingly, hiding behind increased cash holdings, while no doubt helpful, wasn't predictive of better outcomes," Morningstar said.

"FirstChoice WS Moderate for instance held identical cash levels as the Morningstar balanced index yet returned negative 17.45% for the period."

Unsurprisingly, growth funds performed relatively worse on average to balanced strategies given their weighting to equities.

During the sell-off, performance ranged from -14.27% to -22.65%, but Morningstar said poor underlying manager selection had exacerbated losses.

"FirstChoice WS Balanced had almost identical returns to the Morningstar growth index during the COVID-19 sell-off despite both lower equity exposure and higher cash holding," it said.

"Conversely, Schroder Strategic Growth has long been positioned defensively in anticipation of market disruption.

"It's doubtful that COVID-19 was the disruption they were expecting, but nevertheless, internal allocations to Schroders Australian Equity helped buffer the fall due to enhanced focus on quality metrics such as low financial leverage and higher cash holdings."

Despite conservative strategies usually holding approximately 70% defensive assets, no funds were left unscathed.

"Returns for the Morningstar conservative cohort ranged from negative 6.49% to negative 11.23%," Morningstar said.

It named Pendal Active Conservative as a winner in the space, thanks to its allocation to defensively positioned fixed interest funds.

"Ultimately, while manager selection contributed meaningfully to performance outcomes during the downturn, the best predictor of performance was asset allocation, more specifically, increased equities equated to worse outcomes," Morningstar said.

Flexible multi-asset strategies, which are not constrained by traditional asset allocation weightings, produced the largest spread of results during the sell-off.

"AMP Capital Australian Dynamic Markets A was the leading detractor and had the largest equity exposure amongst the group, with a sectorial skew to cyclical value which has been further punished during the drop," Morningstar said.

"MLC WS Inflation Plus - Conservative and MLC WS Inflation Plus - Moderate maintained less aggressive equity positions at 13% and 24% respectively."

Defensive positioning provided some relief for both MLC and Perpetual, while PineBridge Global Dynamic Asset Allocation still declined significantly despite winding back risk.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

