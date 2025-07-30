Newspaper icon
Mulino sits on Tranche 2 for now, grapples with complexity

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUL 2025   12:28PM

Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino says releasing the next exposure draft for the "complex" second tranche of Delivering Better Financial Outcomes (DBFO) reforms is a top priority, but the financial advice sector should not expect it anytime soon.

Mulino told the Financial Services Council's (FSC) Shaping advice in a time of change event this morning via a video recording that he is still working on the next set of reforms under DBFO 2.

Released in March, the long-awaited Tranche 2 of DBFO proposed several changes, such as replacing Statements of Advice with Client Advice Records and clarifying what topics super funds can collectively charge for, only to fall through the cracks in the lead up to the federal election.

"What I'm working to do is to get the next piece of exposure draft out as soon as practical and that's not going to be the next few weeks, because it is a complex piece of work," Mulino said, two months into his new portfolio.

"I certainly don't want to delay this unduly. I'm looking to work on this as a real priority, and this is one of my top two or three priorities at the moment."

The minister has met with various industry bodies, such as the Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) and Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA), who demand meaningful changes under his term.

"I'm also conscious that it is complex. I'm conscious that there are a wide range of views, and I totally acknowledge and thank all the various players for trying to find the maximum overlap, the maximum area of consensus possible," he said.

"But I'm also conscious that the detail matters in an area like this, so I want to get this right, but the next step will be to put out exposure draft legislation on [DBFO 2] so that people can then fully digest all of those elements holistically."

With respect to the sustainability of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) and the ballooning costs borne by the financial advice industry, Mulino said without pre-judging the outcome of the pending review into the scheme, he will "consider how to deal with an excess of a need for payouts above the sector cap" and where appropriate safeguards are needed.

The CSLR's FY26 estimate was recently revised to $75.698 million, down from the initial estimate published in January of $77.975 million.

Mulino flagged he will need to look at the scheme in its entirety and examine every point in the supply chain that contribute to losses.

"We do need to think about all the different components of what can lead to investor losses and think about this in a holistic way," Mulino said, noting he wants to work with all stakeholders in the industry so that he can "get a good understanding of what all the levers are".

"Because I expect going forward, that if we're going to deal with this in a way that is sensible and pragmatic, but also that limits losses, that limits how much is going into the CSLR, that we're going to have to think about a range of actions," he said.

