Superannuation
MTAA Super awards scholarships
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 DEC 2020   12:39PM

The industry fund has awarded 15 scholarships to members and non-members to put towards further education in automotive and related industries.

MTAA Super said the scholarships are worth up to $5000, with the total standing at $50,000 across 15 winners.

They were funded via MTAA board members and the chief executive, the fund said.

MTAA Super chair John Brumby said the scholarship program will help new and experienced workers deal with the impacts of COVID-19.

"Like many industries, Australia's auto industry has been seriously impacted by the pandemic and the recession. Many workers have had hours cut or lost access to important educational opportunities. This adds a lot of pressure to businesses, workers, and their families," Brumby said.

"The MTAA Super Scholarship will support individuals to upskill and find new career pathways in the industry and will help the industry to grow and innovate."

The scholarships were administered by the Australian Communities Foundation, of which the MTAA Super Scholarship is a sub-fund.

It received 59 applications, of which half were from rural and regional areas. Recipients are both members and non-members.

"We were blown away by the quality of the applicants from across the country. From vehicle mechanics to students to marketers and business owners, they all had a clear vision for their future and were deeply committed to and passionate about this industry," MTAA Super board member Geoff Lowe said.

MTAA will merge with Tasplan on 1 April 2021.

