Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

MSCI, Moody's launch private credit risk tool

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 22 APR 2025   12:40PM

MSCI and Moody's Corporation have partnered to launch an offering that assesses risks for private credit investments.

The solution integrates MSCI private capital data with Moody's EDF-X credit risk modelling tool.

MSCI said the new solution leverages consistent, independent probability of default (PD) scores and implied ratings for deeper risk insight across funds, sectors and geographies.

It also delivers credible, transparent credit risk metrics to boards, regulators and investors and support decision-making with insights backed by the independent methodologies, MSCI said.

The two firms said the solution "will be distinct from the services provided by Moody's Ratings, the credit rating agency, to the issuers in the private credit market."

MSCI is supplying data on more than 2800 private credit funds and 14,000 underlying companies.

The solution will also produce early warning signals that flag potential credit deterioration, macro-adjusted PDs incorporating both climate and economic factors, and loss given defaults at the facility level.

"As the private credit market evolves, investors are looking for trusted independent assessments to help benchmark credit risk and inform investments and monitor portfolios," Moody's chief executive Rob Fauber said.

"Our partnership with MSCI will play a critical role in providing these insights, helping market participants make informed decisions."

MSCI chief executive Henry A. Fernandez said the rapid growth of private credit continues to transform the global investment landscape while highlighting the need for increased transparency, consistent standards and independent risk assessment.

Read more: MSCIMoodyHenry A. FernandezRob Fauber
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Best ESG super options revealed
SSGA appoints local head of intermediary
Platinum's FUM dips below $14bn
Interest rate cut may not come until 2025, experts warn
MSCI amplifies AI capabilities
Commercial property deals stuck at 2011 levels
Office sector down 8%: MSCI
MSCI ponders reclassifying Nigeria, Egypt
MSCI launches emissions measuring tool
Vanguard suspends trading in Russian securities

Editor's Choice

Prime Financial Group buys Lincoln Indicators

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The ASX-listed wealth manager is acquiring Lincoln Indicators, expanding its presence in the high-net-worth and self-managed super spaces.

Coller Capital hires from L1 Capital

KARREN VERGARA
Coller Capital appointed a new director for its private wealth team who recently finished up at L1 Capital.

MSCI, Moody's launch private credit risk tool

KARREN VERGARA
MSCI and Moody's Corporation have partnered to launch an offering that assesses risks for private credit investments.

Warakirri adds kiwifruit aggregation to farmland fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Warakirri Asset Management has added a 200-hectare aggregation of three orchards, mainly kiwifruit, with some nashi and corella pears as well as jujubes, to its farmland fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media