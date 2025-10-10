Newspaper icon
Investment

MSCI launches global framework for private assets

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  FRIDAY, 10 OCT 2025   12:12PM

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) have launched MSCI PACS, a new proprietary asset classification framework for private markets.

MSCI PACS was designed to streamline organisation, comparability and consistency to private market assets, from private companies to real estate and infrastructure.

As an AI-powered managed data service, MSCI said the program applies consistent sector tagging at scale, enabling granular classifications to benchmark, analyse and communicate portfolio strategies and performance throughout investment decision-making.

MSCI head of private assets Luke Flemmer said framework's launch comes at a time where private assets are rapidly growing through institutional allocations and private wealth inflow.

Flemmer said: "Private markets are at an inflection point, with increasing prominence in the global financial ecosystem."

"With PACS, MSCI is introducing the infrastructure that will define how private assets are identified, compared and analysed globally for years to come."

The framework aims to increase industry transparency by creating a universally referential categorisation metric to classify exposures, measure performance or communicate strategies.

