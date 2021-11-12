MSC Trustees strengthens relationship management efforts

MSC Group has added a new relationship manager, joining the firm after 18 years at Equity Trustees.

Rebecca McGrath has taken on the role at MSC Trustees, effective this month.

Previously, McGrath spent more than 18 years at Equity Trustees in a host of roles, most recently manager, relationships and oversight.

Commenting, she said: "I'm excited to join the growing team at MSC and share my knowledge to help further expand the business."

MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said McGrath brings extensive all-round experience across multiple aspects of trusteeship and fund administration.

During her time at Equity Trustees, she also served as operations manager, product manager, portfolio administrator and senior analyst.

"Our business has been extremely fortunate to continue to grow strongly despite recent challenges felt by all businesses. Our long-term aim was always to build a diverse range of fund services offerings and work with the right clients to ensure cycle proof sustainability," Fletcher said.

"It is so pleasing to see our business attract senior trustee executives like Rebecca."