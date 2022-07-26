Newspaper icon
MSC Trustees appointed by Alceon

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 26 JUL 2022   12:05PM

Alceon Group has selected MSC Trustees to serve as trustee and responsible entity for two of its funds.

The mandate is for the Alceon Australian Property Fund and Alceon Debt Income Fund. In taking on the mandate, MSC Trustees will replace Certane Group's Real Estate Partners.

The two funds comprise funds under management of $660 million and are available on a variety of platforms including BT Wrap, Asgard and Netwealth.

The Alceon Australian Property Fund has operated since 2011 and comprises a hybrid portfolio of listed and unlisted property and infrastructure investments.

Meanwhile, the Alceon Debt Income Fund has operated since 2019 and comprises a portfolio of loans secured by registered mortgages held over Australian property. The loans finance a mix of real estate development, construction, and ownership, with a loan to value maximum cap of 65%.

Commenting on the mandate, MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said

the firm is pleased to assume the trustee responsibilities for two established funds operated by such an experienced fund manager in the Alceon Group.

"In September, we will celebrate 10 years since the incorporation of our corporate trust business, MSC Trustees, and it is appointments like these which demonstrate fund managers, emerging and established, are seeking a genuine alternative to the entrenched corporate trustee market duopoly," Fletcher said.

Meanwhile, Alceon executive director and head of real estate funds management Grant Atchison said: "The selection of MSC as trustee begins a new partnership with like-minded people focused on the delivery of strong investor outcomes.

"We are pleased to be continuing our successful growth to date with Matt Fletcher and his team."

Fletcher added: "We are grateful to Grant Atchison and Omar Khan at Alceon for undertaking such a thorough process in selecting their new trustee and for the endorsement of unitholders, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth of both the Alceon Australian Property Fund and the Alceon Debt Income Fund."

MSC TrusteesAlceon GroupGrant AtchisonMatthew FletcherOmar Khan
