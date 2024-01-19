MSC Trustees acquires Certane Corporate Trust

MSC Trustees has acquired Certane Corporate Trust, the fund administration and corporate trustee business formerly owned by the now-defunct Sargon Capital.

Following the transaction settlement on January 12, MSC Trustees now has some $30 billion in funds under appointment in acquiring the division of the Certane Group, which provides retail custody, and trustee and agency services to asset managers and financial product issuers. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Certane had a previous life as Sargon Capital, led by chief executive Phillip Kingston.

In 2018, Sargon ramped up its acquisition and expansion strategy when Insignia, or IOOF as it was known at the time, sold its Australian Executor Trustees (AET) corporate trust business for $51.6 million.

That year, Sargon also acquired OneVue's trustee services business - comprising Diversa Trustees, Tidswell Financial Services and CCSL for $45 million. It also took over Madison Financial Group from PHAROS Financial Group (which is now owned by Clime Investment Management).

In 2019, Sargon announced plans to provide superannuation administration services.

Everything came undone for Sargon in early 2020 when it was forced into external administration by one if its creditors, Taiping Trustees.

Five months later, Pacific Infrastructure Partners (PIP) announced it was the new owner of Sargon, which was rebranded to Certes Corporation but eventually settled on Certane.

MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said the acquisition aims to provide a one-stop-shop for complementary corporate trust, custody, security trustee and agency, registry and fund administration services.

He added that competition in the local custody space has been retreating following the exit of the Australian banks to return to core business.

"Global depository/custodial businesses such as HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Citi Group have also retreated, preferring larger funds in excess of AUD $5 billion or sometimes as much as $20 billion. The non-global, stand-alone, local custodial market now comprises only two players: Certane and Sandhurst Trustees (owned by regional Bendigo Adelaide Bank)," he said.

As such, Fletcher said that the acquisition "represents a substantial opportunity for our business to take market share for custody services on both a stand-alone basis and also as a leverage point for our core and higher margin corporate trust business".

Certane Group chief executive Darran Goodger said: "From the offset when speaking with Matt, it was clear that bringing together these two companies made for an exciting prospect for all stakeholders. The combined businesses, with their collective industry experience and technology, are extremely well positioned to support existing and new clients."