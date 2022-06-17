MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service

MSC Group has launched its fund services platform in Singapore after receiving a local capital markets licence.

Its wholly owned subsidiary MSC Capital Partners Pte Ltd was issued the licence by the monetary authority of Singapore at the end of May.

In Singapore, MSC Group will initially service funds such as trusts, CIV and VCC structures from its newly CMS-licensed business, MSC Capital Partners.

Optional fund administration, registry and accounting services will be provided by MSC Abacus in Singapore, which also operates as a stand-alone business and optional service in Australia.

The expansion means clients can access services in both locations while the fund manager supports cross-border capital arrangements throughout the region.

MSC group managing director, Matthew Fletcher announced members of its new team.

"We have appointed a highly credentialed team of local senior executives led by our Singapore-based chief executive Suffian Wyng who has extensive cross-border experience having operated funds across the region in Malaysia, Australia, and Singapore," he said.

The group appointed Angela Wong, Foo Cheong Tong and Honey Yee at director/senior executive level.

An accomplished financial services lawyer, Wong has been at the forefront of evolution of Singaporean law applicable to funds and other capital structures.

As chief operating officer Cheong brings extensive fund platform operational experience, while Yee brings broad experience across fund administration, product marketing and compliance.

The Australian business has operated its fund service platform for 10 years and currently provides trustee and fund administration services to more than 200 funds, with funds under appointment of $5 billion (SGD $4.8 billion.)

The existing Australian book covers a range of mandates, asset classes, comprising asset-specific and pooled asset retail and wholesale funds, limited partnerships, fintech and corporate debt.

Fletcher added he expected the move would benefit capital managers in Singapore.

"We are so excited to join the financial services ecosystem in Singapore. There is no question Singapore has set itself up to become a major financial capital centre in the region and it made perfect sense for this to be our first location for our expansion outside of Australia," he said.

"We expect local Singapore capital managers will benefit from the flexibility of our services, as well as international managers who are attracted to the political, legal and tax settings in Singapore."