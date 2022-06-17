Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUN 2022   12:13PM

MSC Group has launched its fund services platform in Singapore after receiving a local capital markets licence.

Its wholly owned subsidiary MSC Capital Partners Pte Ltd was issued the licence by the monetary authority of Singapore at the end of May.

In Singapore, MSC Group will initially service funds such as trusts, CIV and VCC structures from its newly CMS-licensed business, MSC Capital Partners.

Optional fund administration, registry and accounting services will be provided by MSC Abacus in Singapore, which also operates as a stand-alone business and optional service in Australia.

The expansion means clients can access services in both locations while the fund manager supports cross-border capital arrangements throughout the region.

MSC group managing director, Matthew Fletcher announced members of its new team.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"We have appointed a highly credentialed team of local senior executives led by our Singapore-based chief executive Suffian Wyng who has extensive cross-border experience having operated funds across the region in Malaysia, Australia, and Singapore," he said.

The group appointed Angela Wong, Foo Cheong Tong and Honey Yee at director/senior executive level.

An accomplished financial services lawyer, Wong has been at the forefront of evolution of Singaporean law applicable to funds and other capital structures.

As chief operating officer Cheong brings extensive fund platform operational experience, while Yee brings broad experience across fund administration, product marketing and compliance.

The Australian business has operated its fund service platform for 10 years and currently provides trustee and fund administration services to more than 200 funds, with funds under appointment of $5 billion (SGD $4.8 billion.)

The existing Australian book covers a range of mandates, asset classes, comprising asset-specific and pooled asset retail and wholesale funds, limited partnerships, fintech and corporate debt.

Fletcher added he expected the move would benefit capital managers in Singapore.

"We are so excited to join the financial services ecosystem in Singapore. There is no question Singapore has set itself up to become a major financial capital centre in the region and it made perfect sense for this to be our first location for our expansion outside of Australia," he said.

"We expect local Singapore capital managers will benefit from the flexibility of our services, as well as international managers who are attracted to the political, legal and tax settings in Singapore."

Read more: SingaporeAustraliaMSC GroupAngela WongFoo Cheong TongMatthew FletcherMSC Capital Partners Pte LtdHoney YeeSuffian Wyng
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Colonial reveals Australia's huge untapped workforce
Tomorrow belongs to those who hear it coming: ASI
OECD projects sharp growth deceleration
Cbus, Hostplus take out customer satisfaction awards
Just 14.8% of hedge fund leaders are female: Report
Future Super strengthens investments team
Super funds back Say on Climate
HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care
'No easy answer' to ESG disclosures by super fund trustees
Australia's first-ever Bitcoin ETF to launch next week

Editor's Choice

MLC Life chief executive to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
MLC Life will promote from within its leadership team to replace chief executive and managing director Rodney Cook, who will retire at the end of the year.

SMSF assets climb to $892bn

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
New quarterly ATO statistics estimate that the total assets of SMSFs are $892 billion, up 11% year on year.

MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:13PM
MSC Group has launched its fund services platform in Singapore after receiving a local capital markets licence.

Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Both the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) have used their submissions to the Quality of Advice Review to call for regulatory certainty.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.