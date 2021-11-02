NEWS
Investment

Most shorted companies on ASX: Report

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 2 NOV 2021   12:05PM

Australia's most shorted listed companies include several mining and resources companies along with Crown Resorts and accounting software firm Xero.

That's according to new analysis from US-based researcher Fintel.

It reported that as of October 31, it considers Crown to be the company on the ASX most likely to be exposed to a short squeeze - where prices rise despite negative investor sentiment due to an excess of short sellers taking positions on the stock.

"The company is a leading casino operator and a recent royal commission investigation concluded that the company had engaged in 'illegal, dishonest, unethical, and exploitative' conduct," Fintel said.

"Despite this, the company will be permitted to retain the licence to operate the Melbourne casino. Perhaps in anticipation of an alternate ending, short interest in the company had been accumulating for weeks, with the most recent figures standing at 13 million shares, up 78% from the 7.3 million share figure reported in early October."

Also among the most shorted companies is Piedmont Lithium with 4.5% of its total float shorted and Cooper Energy with 8% shorted.

Fintel reported that Xero was also among the most shorted companies on the ASX.

"With ASIC reporting short interest at 1.4 million shares, the company has the highest percentage of the float being shorted, at 13.34%. Raw short interest has increased 35.8% in the last month, indicating a very negative sentiment by short sellers," it said.

