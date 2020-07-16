NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Morrison's legacy will be retirement poverty: ACTU
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUL 2020   12:06PM

The Australian Council of Trade Unions has slammed the government's early release of superannuation program, saying that Prime Minister Scott Morrison's legacy will be a wave of retirement poverty.

Following the second round of early release withdrawals commencing on 1 July 2020 and the value of applications topping $23 billion, the ACTU is concerned the policy will decimate Australia's super system.

"No one should have to access their superannuation to pay bills or rent. This scheme shows that the Morrison Government has not done enough to support working people and has instead decided to force people to sacrifice their retirements to save the budget bottom line," ACTU assistant secretary Scott Connolly said.

"This scheme is having a disastrous impact on the retirement savings of women and young people, but is being used as a tax minimisation tool by the wealthy."

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

He said that the reason 2.5 million Australians have accessed their super to pay bills was because government had not done enough to support workers through the COVID-19 crisis.

"A 25-30 year old who withdraws $20,000 over these two years will be $79,000- $95,000 worse off by retirement," Connolly said.

"The Morrison government seems content to let women, young people and low paid workers rip the heart out of their retirement savings based on their fanatical hatred of a system which provides for millions of people every year."

He added that he thinks this will be the ultimate legacy of Morrison's government.

"The generational hole in retirement savings which will be left by the scheme will be the greatest legacy of this government. It will cause untold hardship for hundreds of thousands of people," Connolly said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ACTUPrime Minister Scott MorrisonMorrison GovernmentScott Connolly
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: We're all Victorians now
Labor calls for end to war on super
Trillion dollar stimulus debt debated
Time to step up or face the music
ACTU pokes holes in JobKeeper
Extraordinary stimulus provides wage subsidy
Calls for super release to borrow from RBA
ScoMo launches $17b stimulus package
Government moves to cut work test
NAB accused of greenwashing
Editor's Choice
Top equities managers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Former Ausbil microcap managers Tony Waters and Chris Prunty have come out on top of Mercer's Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance ranking, after their QVG Capital Long Short fund returned 29.3% for the year.
GMO acquires Japanese equity manager
ALLY SELBY
Global investment firm GMO has acquired a Japanese investment advisory firm and nabbed two senior executives from PGIM's quantitative investment manager QMA.
Chief economist update: Flattening the rebound
BENJAMIN ONG
The earlier than expected easing of restrictions in Australia that defrosted social and commercial activity has had its desired effect - rebounding business conditions and confidence, and the feared one - a second wave.
ERS sees 300,000 repeat applications
ELIZA BAVIN
Around 300,000 Australians lodged their second application to access their super early at the start of the new financial year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YITPUd2s