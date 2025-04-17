Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Morrison names new partner

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   2:24PM

Morrison, a global infrastructure investment firm with over US$25 billion in assets under management, has bolstered its leadership team as it gets set to build on its strengths in Europe and the US.

The head of asset management, Rachel Drew, has joined the partnership after almost two decades with the New Zealand-based fund manager.

Drew has spent around six years as an operating executive in one of Morrison's portfolio companies, Utilities Trust of Australia.

During that time, she helped transition the management of the open-ended core infrastructure fund for institutional investors to Morrison.

She also established the UK office in 2018.

Drew has been a director on the boards of several portfolio companies in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and currently chairs Wellington International Airport.

Morrison partner and chief executive Paul Newfield said Drew's promotion to the Morrison partnership recognises the significant value she brings to the organisation.

"Rachel's partnership is incredibly well deserved," Newfield said.

"She has demonstrated great versatility and performed a number of critical roles in her career within the firm and delivered exceptional value for our portfolio companies and investors along the way.

"Rachel is one of our most well-rounded leaders, and I know her depth of experience across the business and our portfolio companies will continue to deliver significant value as a partner."

Commenting on her appointment, Drew said her promotion to partner reflects the wider value the firm places on asset management capability.

"I've always had a passion for how we get the best out of assets we own, so this appointment recognises the importance of doing that well, and everyone who plays a part in this process.

Drew was hired by Morrison's founder, Lloyd Morrison in 2006. She was drawn to his vision of supporting New Zealand's economic development.

"I'm proud to be part of a firm that lives the values of our founder, Lloyd Morrison, which extends to how we work so closely with our portfolio companies. We look to the future and work as whānau, which extends to our asset management philosophy."

Drew began her career at Boston Consulting Group, after which she served as a strategic adviser at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

Morrison established the NZX/ASX-listed infrastructure investment vehicle, Infratil Limited, in 1994.

Earlier this year, the asset manager expanded its business development team with three strategic hires to cover Europe and the US.

Read more: Lloyd MorrisonBoston Consulting GroupInfratil LimitedUtilities Trust of AustraliaWellington International Airport

Related News

Commonwealth Bank shakes up executive leadership team
Industry Fund Services enters strategic partnership
Infratil sets up Aus focused renewable energy platform
TAL welcomes new chair
Morrison & Co hires ANZ heads, investment chief
Childcare costs drag women's nest egg
Aussie fundie receives global recognition
BlackRock clamps down on work romances
NAB Private Wealth bolsters executive team
Ontario Teachers' takes stake in Sydney desal plant

Editor's Choice

Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners have been granted more time to thumb through Insignia Financial's books.

DII drives life insurance disputes: APRA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
Disability income insurance (DII) continues to be a bugbear for the life insurance industry and is the most highly disputed product among advised, non-advised and group insurance customers, APRA statistics show.

Mantis to distribute new micro cap offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:54PM
Mantis Funds has secured a distribution deal with Balmoral Investors, taking its micro cap strategy to market.

Div 296 must proceed to strengthen 'fairness' in superannuation: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:48PM
Ahead of the federal election, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has urged all contesting parties to consider its recommendations to "protect and strengthen" the super sector.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media