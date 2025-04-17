Morrison names new partner

Morrison, a global infrastructure investment firm with over US$25 billion in assets under management, has bolstered its leadership team as it gets set to build on its strengths in Europe and the US.

The head of asset management, Rachel Drew, has joined the partnership after almost two decades with the New Zealand-based fund manager.

Drew has spent around six years as an operating executive in one of Morrison's portfolio companies, Utilities Trust of Australia.

During that time, she helped transition the management of the open-ended core infrastructure fund for institutional investors to Morrison.

She also established the UK office in 2018.

Drew has been a director on the boards of several portfolio companies in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and currently chairs Wellington International Airport.

Morrison partner and chief executive Paul Newfield said Drew's promotion to the Morrison partnership recognises the significant value she brings to the organisation.

"Rachel's partnership is incredibly well deserved," Newfield said.

"She has demonstrated great versatility and performed a number of critical roles in her career within the firm and delivered exceptional value for our portfolio companies and investors along the way.

"Rachel is one of our most well-rounded leaders, and I know her depth of experience across the business and our portfolio companies will continue to deliver significant value as a partner."

Commenting on her appointment, Drew said her promotion to partner reflects the wider value the firm places on asset management capability.

"I've always had a passion for how we get the best out of assets we own, so this appointment recognises the importance of doing that well, and everyone who plays a part in this process.

Drew was hired by Morrison's founder, Lloyd Morrison in 2006. She was drawn to his vision of supporting New Zealand's economic development.

"I'm proud to be part of a firm that lives the values of our founder, Lloyd Morrison, which extends to how we work so closely with our portfolio companies. We look to the future and work as whānau, which extends to our asset management philosophy."

Drew began her career at Boston Consulting Group, after which she served as a strategic adviser at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

Morrison established the NZX/ASX-listed infrastructure investment vehicle, Infratil Limited, in 1994.

Earlier this year, the asset manager expanded its business development team with three strategic hires to cover Europe and the US.