Morphic co-founder joins hedge fund

A Sydney hedge fund has hired Chad Slater, who co-founded Morphic Asset Management.

Slater has joined Drummond Knight, a hedge fund founded last year by Lindsay Taylor, who was a senior investor at Point72.

Slater's new role is as a senior investment manager at Drummond Knight.

The hedge fund is understood to be invested in assets including North American listed companies, and to employ an investment team of just four.

Morphic was a long/short global equities manager with a focus on ethical investing. It had about $113 million in total assets at September 2020, split across an unlisted fund (Morphic Global Opportunities Fund) and an ASX-listed fund (Morphic Ethical Equities Fund).

It was founded in 2012 by Slater and Jack Lowenstein, who worked together at Hunter Hall. In June 2019, Ellerston bought an undisclosed controlling stake in Morphic. Slater left Ellerston a year after the sale.

Point72 is one of the world's best recognised hedge funds founded by Steve Cohen. In 2019, it started Australian operations with two pro traders from Goldman Sachs, AFR reported.