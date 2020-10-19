Morphic co-founder exits

Chad Slater has resigned from Morphic Asset Management, a year after Ellerston Capital bought a stake in the business.

Slater's portfolio management responsibilities will go to Ellerston co-head of global equities Bill Pridham.

He has also resigned from the board of the listed Morphic Ethical Equities Fund (MEC) and Ellerston's Brian O'Sullivan will take the role.

Morphic was founded in 2012 by Slater and Jack Lowenstein, who worked together at Hunter Hall.

Ellerston last June bought an undisclosed controlling stake in Morphic.

At the time, it said founders Lowenstein and Slater would continue running the funds.

The leadership change from Slater to Pridham is endorsed by the board of MEC. Its chair JoAnna Fisher said in an ASX statement.

"MEC will continue to be managed in line with the environmental, social and governance (ESG) charter, supported by James Tayler, head of ESG. Mr Pridham will continue to draw on the investment insight and resources of the broader Ellerston Teams."

Morphic is a long/short global equities manager with a focus on ethical investing.

It had about $113 million in total assets at September end, split across an unlisted fund (Morphic Global Opportunities Fund) and an ASX-listed fund (Morphic Ethical Equities Fund).