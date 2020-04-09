Morningstar releases time saving tool amid crisis

Morningstar has released a digital tool that will help advisers reclaim time lost on administrative tasks, so they can focus instead on engaging new clients and growing revenue.

Morningstar's financial planning software AdviserLogic will now feature a digital Statement of Advice (SoA) module, which will help streamline strategy selection, product comparison and document editing to make processes faster and easier for licensees and advisers.

Morningstar said the software addition comes at a challenging time for financial advisers.

"Recent events have exacerbated margin pressures already being suffered by independent financial advisers (IFAs)," it said.

"A combination of additional time servicing existing clients and reduced revenue is hurting advice businesses.

"As advisers continue to navigate these uncharted waters, being able to efficiently deliver advice is more important than ever before."

Morningstar director of product management Daniel Gara said the new module will help save clients' time, and therefore money.

"Our key goal for 2020 is to reduce the cost for advisers to effectively serve their clients," he said.

"In addition to the digital SoA module, Morningstar is also investing in automation and client self-service options for data collection, risk profiling, and goal setting."

The new module allows advisers to leverage Morningstar-designed SoA templates, it said, giving licensees greater flexibility and control of templates and their use by advisers.

Practices will be able to tailor their own SoAs, while still remaining compliant with the "master" template issued by their licensee, Morningstar said.

Morningstar Australasia managing director Jamie Wickham said the move comes to support and empower independent advisers during this challenging period.

"Our commitment to the modern financial adviser is aligned with our mission of empowering investor success.

"We will continue to support independent financial advisers by incorporating the best of Morningstar's data, research, and design capabilities within AdviserLogic."

Morningstar also hinted that it would soon be releasing a service that will allow advisers to deliver SoAs to their clients as personalised, secure web pages.

