NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
Morningstar releases time saving tool amid crisis
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   12:23PM

Morningstar has released a digital tool that will help advisers reclaim time lost on administrative tasks, so they can focus instead on engaging new clients and growing revenue.

Morningstar's financial planning software AdviserLogic will now feature a digital Statement of Advice (SoA) module, which will help streamline strategy selection, product comparison and document editing to make processes faster and easier for licensees and advisers.

Morningstar said the software addition comes at a challenging time for financial advisers.

"Recent events have exacerbated margin pressures already being suffered by independent financial advisers (IFAs)," it said.

"A combination of additional time servicing existing clients and reduced revenue is hurting advice businesses.

"As advisers continue to navigate these uncharted waters, being able to efficiently deliver advice is more important than ever before."

Morningstar director of product management Daniel Gara said the new module will help save clients' time, and therefore money.

"Our key goal for 2020 is to reduce the cost for advisers to effectively serve their clients," he said.

"In addition to the digital SoA module, Morningstar is also investing in automation and client self-service options for data collection, risk profiling, and goal setting."

The new module allows advisers to leverage Morningstar-designed SoA templates, it said, giving licensees greater flexibility and control of templates and their use by advisers.

Practices will be able to tailor their own SoAs, while still remaining compliant with the "master" template issued by their licensee, Morningstar said.

Morningstar Australasia managing director Jamie Wickham said the move comes to support and empower independent advisers during this challenging period.

"Our commitment to the modern financial adviser is aligned with our mission of empowering investor success.

"We will continue to support independent financial advisers by incorporating the best of Morningstar's data, research, and design capabilities within AdviserLogic."

Morningstar also hinted that it would soon be releasing a service that will allow advisers to deliver SoAs to their clients as personalised, secure web pages.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: SoAAdviserLogicDaniel GaraJamie WickhamMorningstar AustralasiaTechnology
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Small administrator eyes large funds
Morningstar boosts financial planning capabilities
Morningstar to cease in-house credit research
Morningstar bets on advice software
BT Financial Group enlists research provider
Technology coming for advice jobs
Industry Fund Services adopts regtech solution
Advice affordability a growing concern
Morningstar adds Chi-X
Morningstar director joins BondAdviser
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something dBW4tq82