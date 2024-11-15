Morningstar names director, manager research

Morningstar names director, manager researchBY MATTHEW WAI | FRIDAY, 15 NOV 2024 12:41PM
Morningstar Australasia has appointed a TCorp investment leader to spearhead its qualitative research on Australian and New Zealand fund managers.
Eva Cook has joined the firm as director, manager research.
Originally from France, Cook has over 25 years of experience in investment, fund management and research across Europe and Australia and was most recently the acting head of equity, partner selection at TCorp for three years and was instrumental in covering developed, emerging and Australian equities at her role.
She was also a portfolio manager, equities at BT Financial Group and joined TCorp in 2021 after a short stint at Hargreaves as an investment specialist.
Director and lead manager, research ratings Matt Olsen said Cook's extensive experience will benefit Morningstar's fund research division.
"Working with Morningstar's regional and wider global manager research teams, Eva will continue to support investors, advisers and superannuation funds in providing them with independent research and investment insights," Olsen said.
"We are very excited to have Eva join Morningstar."
Speaking on the appointment, Cook said: "I am eager to contribute to the Morningstar team and support our clients and investors."
Earlier this year, two prominent executives in the manager research branch left to join Genium Investment Partners following an internal restructuring.
Morningstar head of manager research for Europe and Asia Pacific Wing Chan said at the time that the departures had nothing to do with the restructuring, and has since filled the vacancies.
