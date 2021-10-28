NEWS
Investment

Morningstar launches multi-asset indexes

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 28 OCT 2021   12:51PM

Morningstar has launched new target allocation indexes to benchmark multi-sector funds in Australia and New Zealand.

The launch of the Morningstar Australia and New Zealand Target Allocation Index Family follows recent research from the rating house which found multi-asset funds lacked sufficiently tailored benchmarks.

"Benchmarking a multi-asset portfolio is complex. Morningstar's Indexes gives investors an effective way to benchmark with our solution already built and ready to go," Morningstar Indexes strategist and author of the research Dan Lefkovitz said.

"Defining the investable universe in a way that facilitates measurement is a difficult task and multi-asset investment managers respond with a wide range of measures to define the success of their strategies, resulting in confusion for investors."

According to Morningstar data, worldwide assets in multi-asset funds and exchange traded funds reached US$4 trillion in 2020, up from roughly US$1 trillion in 2008. In the Australian market, multi-sector funds had inflows of $10 billion during the June quarter of 2021.

Pathfinder Asset Management uses the NZ Target Allocation for benchmarking their KiwiSaver funds.

"The existing approach to benchmarking our funds was no longer suitable given the complexity of managing multi-sector funds. We found that using a composite benchmark created operational inefficiencies," Pathfinder Asset Management co-founder and chief investment officer Paul Brownsey said.

"By using Morningstar's Target Allocation Indexes, we no longer need to blend and calculate our benchmark return; it is built for us, providing greater consistency in measuring our performance."

Read more: Pathfinder Asset ManagementMorningstar AustraliaNew Zealand Target Allocation Index FamilyDan LefkovitzKiwiSaverPaul Brownsey
