Investment

Morningstar launches fee comparison tool

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUL 2021   12:20PM

Morningstar is launching a new tool that provides increased transparency and disclosure on fees across its investments and superannuation products, well above what RG97 requires.

The Morningstar Total Cost Ratio (TCR), which will be rolled out on August 31, drills down to a granular level of fees and costs data.

TCR gives investors a single, holistic metric and enables them to compare between products.

As part of these changes, Morningstar said it will cease using the labels indirect cost ratio (ICR) and management expense ratio (MER), which it deems are legacy terms.

Morningstar head of product and client solutions Graham Dixon said TCR takes RG97 further by introducing a single, aggregated metric to simplify the real cost of investing for investors, but also introduces granular data sets that change the way fees and costs data is disclosed.

"We are putting the power in the hands of advisers and investors to really understand the product and make informed choices," he said.

TCR has two versions: one is forward-looking prospective and the other provides actual fees charged over the course of the financial year, as seen in a financial statement. TCR assumes a $50,000 balance for comparability across products.

The new tool will see a refresh of several Morningstar solutions, including its financial planning software, AdviserLogic.

Dixon said this will enable advisers to be more confident they are meeting their best interest obligations and delivering client centric advice.

The update includes labelling adjustments; fee breakdowns; and the ability for advisers to calculate client-specific fees.

Users of Morningstar Direct will have access to historical fees data for trend analysis and peer comparison, along with new views for easily analysing the composition of headline fees and costs.

TCR measures will be embedded in the Adviser Research Centre, along with Morningstar's research reports and profiles.

Read more: MorningstarAdviserLogicAdviser Research CentreMorningstar Direct
VIEW COMMENTS

