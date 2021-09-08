NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Morningstar business development lead to exit

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 SEP 2021   11:06AM

Morningstar is recruiting for a new head of business development for Australia and New Zealand as the incumbent readies to return to the United States.

Phil Winter is remaining with Morningstar but leaving the local business; returning to Chicago at the end of the year with his family, a spokesperson confirmed.

Winter has held the role since December 2018. Prior to that he held several senior roles with Morningstar in the US, including as head of sales, US strategic accounts.

In total, he's spent almost 14 years with Morningstar, having first joined in December 2007 after six years with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

The spokesperson said Winter has successfully grown and led a high-performing sales team since joining the Australian office, particularly throughout the acquisition of AdviserLogic and the development of Morningstar's capabilities for IFAs.

The fund manager and research house is now on the search for his replacement.

"The new head of business development will be tasked with leading the team through the next phase of growth as we remain committed to empowering the success of advisers and individuals - and those that serve them," the spokesperson said.

Read more: MorningstarPhil WinterFederal Reserve Bank of ChicagoAdviserLogic
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

YFYS spurs half to change asset mix
Former CFSGAM chief executive joins CFA Institute
Top franked stock picks: Morningstar
Morningstar launches fee comparison tool
WealthO2 launches top manager MDA
FSC launches DDO templates
ASIC drops Regal action
Investors move to thematic funds
Asendium launches swift SOA solution
AdviserLogic executive departs Morningstar

Editor's Choice

MSCI reclassifies Pakistan to frontier market

KANIKA SOOD
The index provider will reclassify Pakistan from emerging to frontier, on back of size and liquidity.

Colonial First State faces penalties for MySuper conduct

KANIKA SOOD
The Federal Court has found Colonial First State misled members of its FirstChoice Fund on at least 12,978 occasions over nearly two years in relation to switching to its MySuper product.

Fund manager names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
Investors Mutual Limited welcomed a new chief executive who recently finished up at a global fund manager.

ASX gender targets 65 years away: CEW

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The ASX 300 needs to improve targets on female representation as the current rate of progress will see it take 65 years for women to make up 40% of line roles in executive leadership teams, data from Chief Executive Women (CEW) shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.