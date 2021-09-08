Morningstar business development lead to exit

Morningstar is recruiting for a new head of business development for Australia and New Zealand as the incumbent readies to return to the United States.

Phil Winter is remaining with Morningstar but leaving the local business; returning to Chicago at the end of the year with his family, a spokesperson confirmed.

Winter has held the role since December 2018. Prior to that he held several senior roles with Morningstar in the US, including as head of sales, US strategic accounts.

In total, he's spent almost 14 years with Morningstar, having first joined in December 2007 after six years with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

The spokesperson said Winter has successfully grown and led a high-performing sales team since joining the Australian office, particularly throughout the acquisition of AdviserLogic and the development of Morningstar's capabilities for IFAs.

The fund manager and research house is now on the search for his replacement.

"The new head of business development will be tasked with leading the team through the next phase of growth as we remain committed to empowering the success of advisers and individuals - and those that serve them," the spokesperson said.