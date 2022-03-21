Morningstar bets on active fund managers

As market sell-offs continue to pummel ASX-listed active fund managers, Morningstar is betting big that Pendal, Magellan, Pinnacle and Platinum will deliver past the short-term noise.

The fund mangers' "compounding potential" for larger assets under management means there is likelihood of improved returns notwithstanding periodic outflows, an equity research note reads.

Pendal has delivered extended outperformance, which help support future mandate wins - but might experience inhibitors to its net inflows.

"For example, outflows from institutional investors in-housing their investment management or diversifying their fund manager exposure, and platform consolidation activity. Pendal is vulnerable to these developments given its maturity relative to newer managers like Pinnacle or Fidante. We forecast Pendal to remain in net outflows at the group level throughout our forecast period," Morningstar said.

Despite the troubles at Magellan and Morningstar downgrading several of its strategies, the research house is upbeat about the future of the embattled fund manager.

It expects Magellan's underlying net profit after tax to decline just 9% per year over the next three years to $315 million from $413 million in fiscal 2021.

FUM is anticipated to grow to $99 billion by 2026, driven by market returns averaging 15% per year.

The market, Morningstar said, is pricing an ongoing decline in FUM to $53 billion in 2026, net outflows of $90 billion and below-index returns of 8% per year.

"We don't think this is likely as it assumes Magellan will keep underperforming and fail to attract any new money over the next five years," Morningstar said, given that its global fund has beaten the peer average 89% of the time between June 2007 to February 2021.

"But it has suffered with the market's rotation to deep value/cyclical stocks, which started around early 2021. This coincided with isolated but acute stock mis-steps, notably on Alibaba and Tencent, which fell afoul of a government crackdown on technology firms in China," the researcher said.

Morningstar reasoned the underperformance was "one-off (but damaging) disruption, and do not believe Magellan's investing acumen has diminished".

"Until Magellan Global outperforms its benchmarks again, ongoing institutional redemptions and chief investment officer Hamish Douglass' leave of absence could see more redemptions. This is undeserved in our view, as we believe there is no fundamental breakdown in Magellan's investment process," Morningstar said.

As for Pinnacle, investors seem to be overlooking the earnings potential of affiliate Hyperion and the performance improvement of Antipodes.

"We believe Pinnacle can continue gaining market share from competitors. Pinnacle affiliates are highly competitive, both in performance and fees. It has an expanding product suite that can be tailored to suit varying market conditions. Operating leverage is strengthening as FUM grows," the research found.

The substantial undervaluation in Platinum's portfolios, meanwhile, is expected to support higher future investment returns.

"But it is the only no-moat asset manager under our current coverage. Its contrarian investment style suggests future performance can be patchy," Morningstar said.