Morningstar appoints head of business development

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   12:49PM

Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Bryant will join Morningstar in mid-January and will lead the Morningstar sales team responsible for data, research and software solutions.

He replaces Phil Winter, who is relocating back home to Chicago and will remain with Morningstar.

Bryant has an extensive track record in leadership roles across financial advice and wealth management, and brings a deep knowledge of advice and the needs of advisers.

Prior to this role, Bryant held executive roles in the wealth management business at Commonwealth Bank and The Trust Company.

Morningstar managing director Jamie Wickham said she was looking forward to Bryant joining at an exciting time for their Australian business.

"As we approach the two-year anniversary of the AdviserLogic software acquisition, we are focused on driving initiatives across our product portfolio to empower the success of advisers and individuals, and those that serve them," Wickham said.

"Peter is well known to many of us at Morningstar as a user of our research solutions and has a strong alignment with everything we stand for- investor centricity and high conviction in the importance of financial advice."

"I'm excited to join Morningstar," Bryant added.

"Quality financial advice is transformative.

"Through its range of solutions, Morningstar plays an important role in supporting advisers add value to their clients.

"I'm looking forward to helping the team deliver these solutions to Morningstar's clients."

