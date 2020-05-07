NEWS
Executive Appointments
Morningstar appoints adviser solutions head
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   12:39PM

Morningstar has tapped HUB24's senior business development ranks to appoint an adviser and asset management solutions lead.

HUB24 senior business development manager Doug Hope has joined Morningstar, with the former Macquarie Wrap key account manager set to take care of business development for advisers and asset managers at the research house.

Morningstar confirmed Hope's appointment to Financial Standard.

"Doug has joined Morningstar as head of adviser and asset management solutions," a Morningstar spokesperson told Financial Standard.

"His focus is on business development and representing our solutions across data, research, and software for advisers and asset managers."

Hope's arrival comes less than six months after he took on the role of senior business development manager at HUB24.

At the time of his appointment at the platform operator in December, HUB24 said the addition of Hope would be beneficial for advisers wishing to transition to managed portfolios to better meet client requirements.

Hope joined the firm amid a slew of other appointments designed to ensure HUB24 could offer advisers significant levels of support.

"The contestable market for HUB24 is expanding. We want to ensure we are in the best position to support advisers across the various market segments in which they operate with our innovative platform and managed portfolio solutions," HUB24 managing director Andrew Alcock said at the time.

VIEW COMMENTS
