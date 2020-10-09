NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Morgan Stanley to acquire Eaton Vance
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 9 OCT 2020   8:42AM

Morgan Stanley has entered an agreement to acquire Eaton Vance for close to $10 billion.

The two parties have entered a definitive agreement which will see Morgan Stanley advance its plans to have three world-class business units in institutional securities, wealth management and investment management. The transaction will be 50% cash funded, with Morgan Stanley using about 100bps of excess capital.

Through the acquisition, Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) will oversee about $1.67 trillion in assets and almost $7 billion in combined revenues.

The terms of the agreement see Eaton Vance shareholders will receive US$28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833x of Morgan Stanley common stock, for a total consideration of about US$56.50 per share. They will also receive a special cash dividend of US$4.25 per share.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"MSIM and Eaton Vance are highly complementary with limited overlap in investment and distribution capabilities. Eaton Vance is a market leader in key secular growth areas, including in individual separate accounts, customised investment solutions through Parametric, and responsible ESG investing through Calvert," Morgan Stanley said.

"A leader in value-add fixed income solutions, Eaton Vance fills product gaps and delivers quality scale to the MSIM franchise. The combination will also enhance client opportunities, by bringing Eaton Vance's leading US retail distribution together with MSIM's international distribution."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Morgan Stanley said the deal will enable it to generate attractive returns through increased scale, improved distribution, cost savings of about $209 million and revenue opportunities.

Eaton Vance chief executive Thomas E. Faust, Jr. said joining Morgan Stanley will further accelerate Eaton Vance's growth.

"Bringing Eaton Vance's leading brands and capabilities under Morgan Stanley creates a uniquely powerful set of investment solutions to serve both institutional and retail clients in the US and internationally," he said.

Adding to this, Morgan Stanley chair and chief executive James P. Gorman said Eaton Vance is a perfect fit for the business.

"This transaction further advances our strategic transformation by continuing to add more fee-based revenues to complement our world-class investment banking and institutional securities franchise. With the addition of Eaton Vance, Morgan Stanley will oversee US$4.4 trillion of client assets and AUM across its wealth management and investment management segments," Gorman said.

Likewise, head of MSIM Dan Simkowitz said the business is looking forward to the partnership.

"Eaton Vance brings strong brand recognition and high quality complementary platforms in key secular growth areas, providing numerous incremental opportunities to increase the reach of our asset management franchise and our value proposition for clients," he said.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions and is expected to close by mid-2021.

Read more: Eaton VanceMSIMCalvertJames P. GormanMorgan Stanley Investment ManagementParametric
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Emerging market debt rebounds
New platform launches for super funds
Opportunities in EM debt rebound: Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance wins super fund mandate
EM winners, losers emerge in COVID-19 struggle
Survey shows future of mandates
Opportunities exist in high yield: Eaton Vance
Fundamentals return to the forefront in EM
No golden ticket for super funds
The catalysts for a rebound
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
ALLY SELBY
AMP Capital has been included in a prestigious list celebrating excellence in responsible investment, amid a turbulent year during which controversy after controversy has rocked the investment manager.
Melbourne firm wins $1.1bn in mandates
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne's MSC Group has been appointed to provide trustee and fund administration services to three Australian fund managers that are 50% owned by Oaktree Capital Management.
Ausbil drops fees on global equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
Ausbil Investment Management has dropped the fees on a global equities fund with a sustainability focus by about 30bps.
Ratings house launches
KARREN VERGARA
A local consulting firm has launched a research service aiming to offer quality insights into a variety of investment vehicles, particularly targeting the ratings gap in complex products.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
12
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
13
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
OCT
13
ASFA Briefing: Credit as an asset class 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Wz2MGlFc