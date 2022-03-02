More UHNWIs than ever: Report

The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide climbed by almost 10% last year despite the ongoing pandemic, new Knight Frank research shows.

The number of UHNWIs grew by 9.3% in 2021, with an additional 52,000 people entering the fold. North America saw the largest increase with 12.2% while Africa saw the only decline in wealth.

Based on the data, Knight Frank expects the number of UHNWIs around the world to grow a further 28.3% by 2026.

Meanwhile, not only are there more UNHWIs in Australia than ever before, but these individuals are spending significantly more on investments of passion.

According to Knight Frank, over the last year, Australian UHNWIs allocated 16% of their wealth to investments of passion, such as jet travel and luxury collectables, equivalent to at least $5 million per year.

Surprisingly, global private jet activity took off in 2021, surpassing pre-COVID levels, with many UHNW Australian's entering the private aviation sector for the first time.

As the leading hub for private flights in the Australasian region, Sydney's total private flights increased by 21% in 2021 with a total of 2481 flights.

Knight Frank Australia's head of residential research Michelle Ciesielski said that Australia's ultra-wealthy are taking advantage of the premium experience, convenience, and flexibility of private aviation by enjoying weekends away around public holidays or popular sports and lifestyle events.

"In the past year, the Sydney-Melbourne route has been the most popular pair for private jet travel, according to Wing X - evidence of the appeal of the convenience this mode of travel provides in Australia," Ciesielski said.

Considered some of the world's most passionate collectors, wine (16%), watches (16%) and art (13%) topped the list of luxury collectables for Aussies.

"In 2021, the worldwide total sales of watches recorded an increase of 54% on the previous year - proving that public sales are back with a vengeance since the lifting of many pandemic restrictions," Ciesielski said.

"This year, the appetite for the finest watch examples remains insatiable and whilst supply chain issues still linger, the ultra-wealthy are also ramping up their collections of premium alcohol brands."

Exceeding the passion investment activity in 2021, wealthy Australians also chose to give back more than the previous year, with 57% of Australia's ultrawealthy increasing their philanthropic activities compared to only 37% of the rest of the world.

"The greater increase in philanthropic giving, in comparison to the increase in spending on investments of passion, reinforces a growing a commitment to ESG investments as UHNWIs seek long term value and alignment with sustainability and climate-related objectives," Ciesielski concluded.