More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar

BY STAFF WRITER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 AUG 2023   12:36PM

The return of the Financial Industry Community Aid Program's annual 'RockStar' event was a roaring success, seeing more than $100,000 raised for its charity partners while an Oasis classic saw PIMCO's Scott Delaney crowned the night's winner.

More than 350 industry professionals turned out for the first RockStar event in four years, held at Mary's Underground in Sydney last Thursday. The event raised more than $100,000 for charity partners Feel the Magic, Fighting Chance, and Weave.

As is tradition, some of financial services' biggest names took to the stage to battle it out for the title of RockStar, with PIMCO head of funds business group, APAC ex Japan and local head of operations Scott Delaney claiming victory as overall winner with his rendition of 'Don't Look Back in Anger' by Oasis.

AZ NGA general counsel and company secretary Andrew Symes was crowned Best Vocalist following his performance of the much-loved 'Never Tear Us Apart', while Challenger's Shirley Natasunjaya was named Most Original Talent, singing Bachelor Girl's hit 'Buses and Trains'.

The final award of Band's Choice went to Magellan business development manager Martin van Eyk who performed the classic 'April Sun in Cuba'.

Other performers on the night were Global X's Mark Collett singing 'Summer of 69', SQM Research's Harry B. Goode who performed 'Happy', BlackRock duo Mitch Peasley and Toby Morrison who took on 'Another One Bites the Dust', BT's Logan McArthur with 'Mr Brightside', and previous RockStar winner Dinah Sutton of Fidelity who sang 'Proud Mary'.

"They [performers] sure didn't let us down. We're still buzzing from the vibe in the room and the incredible performances on the night," FICAP founder Marnie McLaren said.

"It's so heart-warming to see the industry come together to raise money for charity and we can't thank our sponsors enough for their generosity in supporting FICAP and this year's charities - Feel the Magic, Fighting Chance, and Weave.

"Together we raised over $100,000, which is something to be really proud of."

The platinum sponsors of the event were BlackRock, Challenger, and Ironbark. The gold sponsors were Australian Unity, AZ NGA, BT, Colonial First State, EFEX, Global X ETFs, HUB24, KPMG, Magellan, Montgomery Investments, NMG Consulting, Pendal, PIMCO, Profusion Group, Schroders, SQM, and Vanguard.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP.

Trustees to disclose more remuneration details

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
APRA will force superannuation funds to provide more details into how they pay executives, particularly wanting deeper insight into how variable remuneration is rewarded.

