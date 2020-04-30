More super funds will merge: QMV

COVID-19 will be the shove that forces some superannuation funds to merge, while others thought safe prior to the pandemic will also be left pondering consolidation.

According to QMV practice lead Anthony Forbes, there are certain funds that are going to be hit hardest by the fallout of COVID-19.

He identified them as funds that are specific to the industries and sectors that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions - for example travel, airlines or hospitality.

In these industries where so many have been made unemployed, super funds without diversified member bases will face several problems at once - they will lose SG contributions, have fewer new members joining and have a large number of members withdrawing funds due to financial hardship.

This is one of the reasons Forbes thinks merger activity is about to heat up.

"I think those funds without a broad range of industries or employers contributing will be the most impacted," Forbes told Financial Standard.

"They could be on either side of the merger, they may want to merge to consolidate their position and introduce members from other sectors or they could have been hit hard and may be struggling to continue."

Forbes said with Sunsuper and QSuper in merger talks along with VicSuper and First State Super, the consolidation that has been happening over decades was already coming to a peak before COVID-19 hit.

"If Sunsuper and QSuper merge they'll be bigger than AustralianSuper. It almost starts to get to the point where you say, do we have enough competition? We're a fair way from really having to worry about that but what we will have is two behemoths," Forbes said.

"We've got a whole lot of much, much smaller boutique style funds and there's no doubt that these mergers have created operational efficiencies. It's too hard for small funds to handle a lot of this constant legislative change."

Forbes said larger funds are much better placed to handle the pace of legislative change that super funds have experienced over the last 10 years.

"COVID-19 really just adds another consideration for those smaller funds to ask whether they have the scale to compete," Forbes said.

"A lot of funds, if they haven't already been talking about merging, COVID-19 will push it up the agenda."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has pointed out that APRA does have the ability to direct super funds to merge, and has implied that this could be the outcome for funds who fail to show efficiency on early release demand.

The possibility that funds could be forced to merge, Forbes acknowledged, is less than ideal.

He pointed out that regulators and government may have been frustrated by mergers that have been flagged in the past but never eventuated.

"The reason for that, in my view, has often been about the merging of the boards. There's been a lot of politics around mergers that has sometimes gotten in the way and I think that's been quite frustrating to government and regulators," Forbes said.

"Being proactive about merger talks is a better outcome than having it imposed on you by the government or by a bigger fund, where it becomes more of a takeover than a merger."

