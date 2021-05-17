NEWS
Superannuation

More super funds make climate commitments

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 17 MAY 2021   12:18PM

More financial institutions have signed up to Climate League 2030, which seeks to achieve Paris-aligned emissions reductions in Australia by 2030.

TelstraSuper, ISPT, U Ethical and Teachers Mutual Bank today joined over a dozen institutional investors including Aware Super, Cbus, IFM Investors and the Queensland Investment Corporation in signing up to Climate League 2030.

Teachers Mutual is the first banking participant to sign up and has committed to deliver $20 billion in certified responsible investment products by 2030 that have zero fossil fuel industry investment.

In March, TelstraSuper committed to 45% portfolio emissions reduction by 2030. Meanwhile, ISPT has committed to being carbon positive by 2025.

U Ethical has committed to programs to deepen the engagement with the companies with the highest climate risk profile in investment portfolios.

Through Climate League 2030, organisations pledge to support the headline goal of the initiative for Australia, take at least one new action a year to contribute towards it, and report on progress and impact. A reduction in Australia's emissions by at least 230 million tonnes a year by 2030 from what they otherwise would be is equivalent to a 45 to 55% reduction from 2005 levels, depending on the projection used.

"The fresh commitments to the initiative from ISPT, Teachers Mutual Bank Limited, TelstraSuper and U Ethical demonstrate the responsible and practical actions these organisations are taking to address climate risk and help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement," Investor Group on Climate Change chief executive officer Emma Herd said.

"We are proud to have our first bank partner on board as the initiative progressively moves from an initial focus on investors to being opened to all actors across financial markets over the next few years.

"End-of-decade goals to reduce emissions have come into sharp focus with new commitments emerging from the US, Canada, Japan and the European Union in recent weeks. The Australian private sector must be ready to help our country achieve deeper emissions reductions this decade as part of an orderly transition to net zero emissions by 2050."

Editor's Choice

Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Securities Australia (MSA) has copped a $126,000 fine for breaching market integrity rules, making this its fifth infringement in the last six years.

IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IOOF has handed a $23 billion index investing mandate to a global investment manager following Vanguard's decision to stop managing passive strategies for other institutions.

Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Addressing the annual Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, the Prince of Wales has asked Australia's super funds to get involved in his Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

KANIKA SOOD
Nearly seven in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation during COVID-19 are concerned the decision has made them less financially secure, according to a poll from the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

