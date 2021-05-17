More super funds make climate commitments

More financial institutions have signed up to Climate League 2030, which seeks to achieve Paris-aligned emissions reductions in Australia by 2030.

TelstraSuper, ISPT, U Ethical and Teachers Mutual Bank today joined over a dozen institutional investors including Aware Super, Cbus, IFM Investors and the Queensland Investment Corporation in signing up to Climate League 2030.

Teachers Mutual is the first banking participant to sign up and has committed to deliver $20 billion in certified responsible investment products by 2030 that have zero fossil fuel industry investment.

In March, TelstraSuper committed to 45% portfolio emissions reduction by 2030. Meanwhile, ISPT has committed to being carbon positive by 2025.

U Ethical has committed to programs to deepen the engagement with the companies with the highest climate risk profile in investment portfolios.

Through Climate League 2030, organisations pledge to support the headline goal of the initiative for Australia, take at least one new action a year to contribute towards it, and report on progress and impact. A reduction in Australia's emissions by at least 230 million tonnes a year by 2030 from what they otherwise would be is equivalent to a 45 to 55% reduction from 2005 levels, depending on the projection used.

"The fresh commitments to the initiative from ISPT, Teachers Mutual Bank Limited, TelstraSuper and U Ethical demonstrate the responsible and practical actions these organisations are taking to address climate risk and help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement," Investor Group on Climate Change chief executive officer Emma Herd said.

"We are proud to have our first bank partner on board as the initiative progressively moves from an initial focus on investors to being opened to all actors across financial markets over the next few years.

"End-of-decade goals to reduce emissions have come into sharp focus with new commitments emerging from the US, Canada, Japan and the European Union in recent weeks. The Australian private sector must be ready to help our country achieve deeper emissions reductions this decade as part of an orderly transition to net zero emissions by 2050."