More PwC staff to go, will remain anonymous

PwC acting chief executive Kristin Subbins confirmed the embattled firm will stand down more senior staff while tax breach investigations continue, however their names will not be revealed.

In an open letter, Stubbins apologised for the firm sharing confidential government tax policy information and for betraying the trust of Australians.

She said the team is committed to taking all further action required to enhance accountability and announced additional actions to do so.

"PwC Australia has directed nine partners to go on leave, effective immediately, pending the outcome of our ongoing investigation. This includes members of the firm's executive board and governance board," she explained.

"Two independent, non-executive directors will be appointed to PwC Australia's governance board and this process is underway."

In addition, she explained the chairs of the governance board and its designated risk committee have decided to step down from their respective roles.

"These decisions are in addition to the leadership actions already announced," she said.

The PwC partners sent on leave are yet to be named despite demands for their identities to be released.

"First, I fully understand and acknowledge the calls for PwC to release the names of the individuals in the emails released by the Senate on 2 May 2023," said Stubbins.

"There has been an assumption by some that all those whose names have been redacted must necessarily be involved in wrongdoing. That is incorrect."

She said that based on PwC's ongoing investigation, the firm believes most of the email recipients are neither responsible for, nor were knowingly involved in any confidentiality breach.

"We have and will continue to take appropriate action against anyone who is found to have breached confidentiality or failed in their leadership duties," she added.

In an interview, Senator Deborah O'Neill told the ABC PwC has simply sent nine people on an "extended holiday."

"I think what we have seen is a trainwreck and yesterday a couple more carriages fell off," she said.

"This is about a cover-up; this is about PwC trying to stem the flow of an artery that is well and truly open now."

O'Neill reinforced that 53 people within PwC Australia and PwC Global had access to confidential information that belonged to the Australian people.

"The reason I am continuing to push for PwC to put the names on record themselves is they made this mess, they unleashed this kind of behaviour, they delivered it all around the world and the people who were there may no longer be at PwC," she explained.

"They could have moved on and who knows, they could have created their own businesses, they could now be on the international board of auditing standards, they could be at Deloitte in London. I trust the people who are interacting with all those who are named, the 53 in the emails, to find out if that person is suitability engaged currently. People need to know."

In the open letter, Stubbins explained further that PwC has commenced a process to ringfence the provision of services to federal government departments and agencies to enhance the firm's controls to prevent conflicts of interest.

"We are moving quickly to establish separate governance and oversight arrangements for the business by the end of September," she said.

"The business will have a standalone executive and governance board that will have the responsibility to consider the strategic options for the business, she added.

Although investigations are still underway, Stubbins admitted PwC now knows enough about what went wrong to acknowledge that the situation is completely unacceptable.

"No amount of words can make it right. But I am fully committed to taking all necessary actions to re-earn the trust of our stakeholders. And, as we work through this process, I am committed to being fully transparent," she said.