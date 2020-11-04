More good news for Xplore

After HUB24 announced its plans to acquire Xplore Wealth last week, the platform has had a pleasant $1.18 million windfall.

Xplore has previously notified the market that AusIndustry had disallowed a $1.18 million research and development claim.

The claim in question was made by an Xplore subsidiary called Linear Financial Holdings, which has since been renamed Margaret Street Financial Holdings.

After Xplore appealed the decision, AusIndustry conducted a review. It has now accepted the original research and development claim made by Margaret Street Financial.

On October 28, HUB24 revealed a $60 million plan to acquire Xplore through a scheme of arrangement will be funded by a combination of cash and HUB24 scrip consideration valuing Xplore at a share price of $0.20.

The valuation of Xplore represents a premium of 203% to the closing price of Xplore shares as at October 27. Xplore's board has unanimously recommended its shareholders approve the acquisition.

Xplore's chief executive Michael Wright, formerly general manager of financial advice at BT, has been pushing ahead with a plan to bring together Xplore's four businesses - the platform, responsible superannuation entity, managed discretionary accounts and DIY super administration.

Wright, who was grilled at the Royal Commission, was appointed by Xplore in August 2019.

Prior to Wright's appointment, the company's share price had tumbled and it came under the spotlight during the Royal Commission when it was revealed that celebrity financial adviser Sam Henderson had held an interest in Xplore (at the time the company was called managedaccounts.com.au) and did not disclose that to clients when recommending the platform's products to clients.

Xplore executive director Don Sharp was chair of the company until February 2019 and is one of the largest shareholders in the company.