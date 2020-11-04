NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
More good news for Xplore
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   12:25PM

After HUB24 announced its plans to acquire Xplore Wealth last week, the platform has had a pleasant $1.18 million windfall.

Xplore has previously notified the market that AusIndustry had disallowed a $1.18 million research and development claim.

The claim in question was made by an Xplore subsidiary called Linear Financial Holdings, which has since been renamed Margaret Street Financial Holdings.

After Xplore appealed the decision, AusIndustry conducted a review. It has now accepted the original research and development claim made by Margaret Street Financial.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

On October 28, HUB24 revealed a $60 million plan to acquire Xplore through a scheme of arrangement will be funded by a combination of cash and HUB24 scrip consideration valuing Xplore at a share price of $0.20.

The valuation of Xplore represents a premium of 203% to the closing price of Xplore shares as at October 27. Xplore's board has unanimously recommended its shareholders approve the acquisition.

Xplore's chief executive Michael Wright, formerly general manager of financial advice at BT, has been pushing ahead with a plan to bring together Xplore's four businesses - the platform, responsible superannuation entity, managed discretionary accounts and DIY super administration.

Wright, who was grilled at the Royal Commission, was appointed by Xplore in August 2019.

Prior to Wright's appointment, the company's share price had tumbled and it came under the spotlight during the Royal Commission when it was revealed that celebrity financial adviser Sam Henderson had held an interest in Xplore (at the time the company was called managedaccounts.com.au) and did not disclose that to clients when recommending the platform's products to clients.

Xplore executive director Don Sharp was chair of the company until February 2019 and is one of the largest shareholders in the company.

Read more: Xplore WealthAusIndustryRoyal CommissionMichael WrightMargaret Street Financial HoldingsBTDon SharpLinear Financial HoldingsSam Henderson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BT cuts Wealth Connect
BT terminates two funds
BT head of platforms departs
Sam Henderson sentenced
NAB to pay $15 million for Royal Commission case study
Budget commitment to aged care not good enough
AMP extends life insurance APL
The platforms with the most advisers
HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem
DDO top of ASIC's agenda
Editor's Choice
Aberdeen drops fees on fixed income fund
KANIKA SOOD
Aberdeen Standard Investments has dropped the fees on its $180 million Australian fixed income fund.
Life insurers recognised for innovation
KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance, Challenger and TAL were big winners at this year's Plan For Life insurance awards, recognised for their innovative products and offerings.
The rate that stops the nation
ELIZA BAVIN
Prior to the horses hitting the track many economists are betting on a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia's board today to a new historical low of 0.10%.
The platforms with the most advisers
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial FirstChoice remains the platform used by the most advisers, with about 11% market share, according to latest Rainmaker numbers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yIE2mqzd