Financial Planning
More flexibility for retirees
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   7:40PM

The government has introduced more flexibility for older Australians by abolishing the work test, extending access to downsizer contributions and improving the Pension Loan Scheme.

From 1 July 2022, those aged between 67-years-old and 74-years-old will no longer be subject to meeting a work test before making or receiving non-concessional superannuation contributions or salary sacrificed contributions.

Individuals in this age range will be able to access the non-concessional bring forward arrangement, however access to concessional personal deductible contributions will still be subject to the work test.

The existing $1.6 million cap on lifetime superannuation contributions ($1.7 million from July 1) will continue to apply, along with the annual concessional and non-concessional caps.

The rationale behind the change is recognising that a retiree who is 70 years old had 20 years in the workforce prior to the introduction of compulsory superannuation in 1992, thus allowing retirees to get more out of the superannuation system.

"The removal of the work test for contributions will also increase flexibility for older Australians seeking to boost their superannuation savings," Association of Superannuation Funds deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said.

In addition, the government has extended access to downsizer contributions by lowering the eligibility age by five years to 60, allowing post-tax contributions of up to $300,000 per person into their superannuation.

Downsizer contributions are able to be made after the sale of a person's principal place of residence, after it has been held for a minimum of 10 years.

The change is aimed at ensuring Australians are more secure in retirement if they downsize their home, as well as freeing up the supply of housing for younger families.

Further to this, from 1 July 2022 the Pension Loan Scheme (PLS) will provide access to advance payments in a lump sum and introduce a No Negative Equity Guarantee.

The PLS will give eligible retirees immediate access to lump sums of 50% of the maximum Aged Pension, being around $12,385 for singles and $18,670 for couples.

Those who are eligible are permitted two advances totalling up to the maximum amount in a year.

The No Negative Equity Guarantee mandates that borrowers under the PLS will not owe more than the market value of their property.

The PLS is similar to a reverse mortgage and is available to assist older Australians who wish to boost their retirement income by unlocking equity in their real estate assets.

"Under the Coalition, Australian seniors will always have more control over their money," treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

The government is also extending the central control and management test safe harbour from two to five years for self-managed super funds (SMSFs) and removing the active member test for both fund types.

As such, the measure relaxes residency requirements for SMSFs and small APRA-regulated funds (SAFs) allowing members to make contributions while temporarily living overseas.

"This will provide SMSF and SAF members the flexibility to keep and continue to contribute to their preferred fund while undertaking overseas work and education opportunities," budget papers read.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
