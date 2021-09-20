More departures at EISS Super

Just a week on from the exit of its chief executive, EISS Super has also now bid farewell to its chair and several directors.

Fund chair Warren Mundy has departed the fund, alongside directors Mike Roche, Juliet Dunworth and Thomas Costa.

Roche had served on the board since 2016, Dunworth since 2013 and Costa since 2019.

Elected in Mundy's place as chair is Peter Tighe, a director who joined the board earlier this year.

Tighe is currently chair of the Asbestos Diseases Research Foundation, deputy chair of E-Oz Energy Skills Australia and a director of Exemplar Systems and Exemplar Learning.

The trustee said it is aware of recent press coverage and "is in dialogue with APRA to confirm that appropriate governance arrangements have remained in place and that the trustee continues to act in the best interest of members".

"The board has confirmed that the trustee retains the support of stakeholders and shareholders, and that vacancies on the board will be filled in accordance with the entity's constitution," EISS Super said.

The board thanked Mundy and the other directors for their time at the fund.

"The board appreciates the hard work of the fund's staff who continue to provide excellent service and support to members," it also said.

The board now comprises just three directors in addition to Tighe: Yasemin Onate, Matthew McCann and Guy Chalkley.

The changes follow the departure of the fund's chief executive Alex Hutchison following failure of the inaugural APRA performance test and media reports of frivolous spending and poor culture at the fund.

In the days that followed Hutchison defended his tenure, saying he is proud of his record at the fund.