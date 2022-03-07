Moomoo launches down under

As of tomorrow, Australian investors will be able to trade all shares and ETFs on Australian and US stock exchanges with the launch of global digital investment platform Moomoo.

Access to Hong Kong, Singapore and China Connect exchanges are expected to follow.

Moomoo said its objective is to democratise share trading for Australian investors. It first flagged its intention to launch locally late last year.

Moomoo Australia's marketing director Andrew Rogan said that Moomoo's powerful technical charting and analytics features, along with proprietary AI-driven monitoring and stock forecasts and 17 million strong investor community would make it a popular choice for a wide cross section of investors.

"Approximately 6.6 million Australians have investments in direct shares and yet only 15% of Australian shareholders own international securities having been isolated from overseas markets due to a lack of existing affordable and accessible brokers offering international share trading," he said.

"Moomoo's intuitive design makes it simple and achievable for all Australians interested in taking control of their own wealth building to invest in shares and ETFs locally and overseas in key markets."

The platform is owned and operated by Moomoo Inc., a Silicon Valley-based technology company providing cutting-edge financial services to global retail investors, and part of Futu Holdings, the US$6.3 billion Nasdaq-listed digitised brokerage and wealth management platform company.

Australia marks the third expansion of Futu's platforms into new markets after successful launches in Hong Kong in April 2012, US in March 2019, and Singapore in March 2021.