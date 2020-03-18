Moody's downgrades AMP

International ratings agency Moody's has downgraded AMP Group, AMP Bank and AMP Life.

AMP Group, AMP Bank and AMP Life were all downgraded from A2 to A3 and remains under review for downgrade.

AMP Life's insurance financial strength rating was downgraded to reflect the weaker profitability and elevated product risk of the wealth protection business as well as the expectation of a weaker market position going forward, after AMP Life is sold to Resolution Life.

"The ongoing weakness in the wealth protection business has negatively impacted profitability, with the company reporting an operating loss (prior to underlying investment income) of $21 million for fiscal year 2019, compared with an operating loss of AUD 3 million for fiscal 2018," Moody's said.

The ongoing challenges in AMP's wealth management business were noted by Moody's as a reason behind the AMP Group downgrade.

"This reflects the reputational damage to AMP's brand following allegations of governance failures raised at the Royal Commission," Moody's said.

Moody's said it anticipates ongoing margin compression along with higher regulatory and compliance costs continuing to constrain AMP Group earnings this year.

"The changes are not related to current volatility in capital markets and are not material to the operations of AMP Limited," AMP said in a statement to the ASX.

"AMP continues to have a strong balance sheet and capital position, with its Level 3 eligible capital above minimum regulatory requirements of $2.5 billion at 31 December 2019."

AMP said that all credit ratings assigned to AMP by other ratings agencies remain unchanged.

In February last year Moody's downgraded the insurance financial strength rating of AMP Life but left unchanged the ratings of AMP Group and AMP Bank.